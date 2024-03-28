Easter Brunch to be Served to Residents of the Downtown Eastside

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Vancouver Harbour Light is getting ready to celebrate Easter with a special brunch meal service for residents of the Downtown Eastside. On Monday, April 1 a community meal will be served with a unique menu that includes an omelet, hashbrowns, seasonal fruit, chocolate and more. The kitchen staff is preparing to crack about 800 eggs, order 450 hot cross buns, and serve 450 portions of waffles and 800 sausages that day.

"Easter is a time to celebrate hope and renewal which many of our clients seek when they first come to Harbour Light. For many of our clients, Harbour Light represents a fresh, new beginning as they embark on their recovery journey in our continuum-of-care programs. We want to bring that spirit of hope into our Easter meals." – Cindy Cheung, Community Engagement Coordinator, The Salvation Army

Volunteers will be able to help by serving the meals in a similar style to the daily community meals served at Vancouver Harbour Light. Guests will also receive candy bars and extra goodies to help mark the holiday. The community meal is open to all including families and children, and accommodations will be provided for guests with disability challenges.

Where: 119 East Cordova Street When: April 1, 2024

11am – 12:30pm Who: Everyone is welcome!

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

For further information: Cindy Cheung, [email protected], (604) 646-6813