East St. Louis School District 189 Marks Next Phase in Electric School Bus Project

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- East St. Louis School District 189 will host a community event on Thursday, June 12 to celebrate continued progress in its electric school bus initiative. The event will highlight the construction of a new depot that will support 25 electric school buses and chargers.

East St. Louis School District 189 NACSB

The district was awarded funding through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program as part of a competitive, multi-district application. The project includes the deployment of 25 Thomas Built electric school buses and 25 Heliox chargers, with operations scheduled to begin in the 2025–2026 school year.

"We are proud to roll out 25 new electric school buses for regular routes this coming school year—an investment in both the health of our students and our community," said Arthur R. Culver, Superintendent of East St. Louis School District 189. "Our students deserve clean, safe, and modern transportation. These electric buses reduce harmful air pollution, reflect our commitment to safety, and help ensure that every child arrives at school ready to learn and thrive." Culver added, "This is an exciting step forward for student wellness and a cleaner, healthier future for East St. Louis."

The project is being delivered in close partnership with North American Central School Bus (NACSB), one of the largest student transportation providers in North America and Highland Electric Fleets, a leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus fleets across North America. NAC will operate and maintain the buses, while Highland is managing the charging infrastructure and long-term electrification support.

Work is underway at the NAC depot in Caseyville, which will serve as the operational hub for the new fleet. Ameren Illinois, the project's utility partner, is assisting the infrastructure development with make-ready funding through its Electric Vehicle Charging Program.

"Partnering with the East St. Louis School District and Highland to deliver clean, innovative transportation is a powerful step toward empowering tomorrow's leaders. This electric fleet represents our commitment to student safety, community health, and a brighter future," said NAC CEO Jason Walker

"We're proud to support the district and NAC as we move into the next phase of the project and prepare for deployment across the community," said Duncan McIntyre, Founder and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets.

The new electric fleet will add to the district's existing 80-bus operation and will serve students across seven schools. As part of the event, attendees will be invited to take a ride on an electric school bus and preview what students will experience when the buses hit the road next year.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT on June 12 at the Illinois Central School Bus Garage, 8203 Bunkum Rd, Caseyville, IL 62232.

About East St. Louis School District

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 5,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

About North American Central School Bus (NACSB)

NACSB's mission is to "empower tomorrow's leaders and provide them with access to world changing opportunities." They strive to foster a culture of safety, innovation, excellence, and engagement in all operations.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of electrification-as-a-service. Founded in 2019, Highland makes it simple and affordable to transition fleets of all sizes to electric, from school buses to public safety, municipal and commercial vehicles. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

