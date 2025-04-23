Dearborn Public Schools Rolls Out 18 New Electric School Buses

"The addition of these 18 electric buses is another example of how our district is leading the way and taking actions that will benefit students and the greater Dearborn community. There is also a lesson here for our students about the importance of being good stewards of the environment and taking steps to be a role model," commented Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko.

"We also appreciate the $7.1 million in grant funding from the EPA that made the purchase of these buses possible," Maleyko added.

Dearborn partnered with Highland Electric Fleets , a leader in Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus fleets in North America, to modernize its fleet. As part of the project, Highland installed 20 BorgWarner charging stations, enabling overnight and downtime charging to keep the buses ready for daily routes.

"This investment represents a commitment to cleaner, quieter student transportation, which can improve student performance and reduce asthma risk, especially in communities like Dearborn where asthma rates may be higher than the national average," said Joshua Williams, Senior Midwestern Regional Manager at Highland Electric Fleets. "We're honored to partner with Dearborn in making this vision a reality."

The 18 Blue Bird All American Type D electric-powered buses generate no emissions. They can travel up to 120 miles on a single charge and can be fully charged in 6-8 hours overnight. Additionally, these buses run much quieter than their diesel counterparts, offering a calmer ride for students and reducing noise pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods. Blue Bird has more than 2,500 electric-powered, zero-emission school buses in operation today.

"Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of electric school buses in North America," said Albert Burleigh, Vice President of North America Bus Sales at Blue Bird Corporation. "We are thrilled to build on our exclusive, more than 30-year relationship with Dearborn Public Schools by delivering 18 state-of-the-art zero-emission school buses to the district. The continued transition to electric vehicles will help the District reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while improving student and community health."

Dearborn Public Schools anticipates benefiting from significant cost saving opportunities by reducing or eliminating the fuel and maintenance costs tied to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. Select Blue Bird customers reported fuel costs of up to 79 cents per mile for their diesel buses, compared to an average 14 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses.

Backed by $7.1 million from the EPA's Clean School Bus Rebate Program, DPS acquired its advanced electric school buses through Holland Bus Company , Blue Bird's authorized school bus dealer in Michigan.

About Dearborn Public Schools

Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest school district in Michigan with almost 20,000 students. The district operates 37 schools across 36 buildings. The District provides services ranging from free preschool for qualified families to free early college programs that allow high school students to earn an associate degree and high school diploma in five years rather than six at no cost to families. The district's Vision Statement has become a popular inspiration for the students and staff in the Dearborn Public Schools: Students First: Inspire, Educate, Celebrate. For more information, visit https://dearbornschools.org .

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of electrification-as-a-service. Founded in 2019, Highland makes it simple and affordable to transition fleets of all sizes to electric, from school buses to public safety, municipal and commercial vehicles. Highland led the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and operates the largest electric school bus project in the U.S. With approximately 95% of school buses built in the U.S., the shift to electric drives American innovation, strengthens domestic manufacturing, and creates jobs in communities across the country in addition to reducing emissions and lowering operating costs. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com .

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer, and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com .

