Highland Electric Fleets Named “Clean Technology Transportation Company of the Year” By CleanTech Breakthrough

BEVERLY, Mass., April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, today announced it has been selected as "Clean Technology Transportation Company of the Year" in the second annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Highland's mission is to make the physical and mental health benefits of electric school buses more accessible and affordable for everyone. While converting a fleet to electric can be a complex process, Highland simplifies the transition with end-to-end support—managing everything from initial planning and securing funding to vehicle procurement, charging infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance. As a category-defining leader in electrification-as-a-service, Highland ensures that fleet operators have a dependable partner at every stage of the electrification journey.

When districts and municipalities partner with Highland to make the switch to electric school buses, they create healthier environments for their students and communities. Electric school buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, which improves air quality in and around schools. Studies show that this switch reduces children's exposure to harmful pollutants by 16%, lowering the risk of asthma flare-ups and hospital visits. Cleaner air also supports better academic outcomes. Students who ride electric buses experience an 8% lower absenteeism rate. Reduced exposure to emissions has been linked to improved cognitive function, helping children stay more focused and engaged in class.

Electric school buses not only improve community air quality, but also provide a smoother and quieter ride, creating a more comfortable and less stressful experience for students. This calm, quiet environment is especially helpful for neurodivergent students who may find the noise and vibration of traditional school buses overwhelming. By transitioning to electric fleets, districts and municipalities help ensure that every ride is safe, quiet, and enjoyable for all students.

In addition, Highland helps districts maximize the benefits of electric buses while enhancing energy resilience. One way this is achieved is through vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows electric school buses to function as mobile energy storage units. V2G installations enable the batteries in electric vehicles to discharge energy back to the grid during periods of peak demand, helping stabilize the grid and lower costs. In addition to supporting the grid, electric school buses equipped with V2G can provide emergency power to buildings and community centers during outages, offering a valuable resource for communities.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from CleanTech Breakthrough and proud to partner with school districts and cities across the country who are committed to providing cleaner, healthier rides for students and local communities," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "This award reflects the trust and leadership of our partners to invest in advanced technology that delivers clean, reliable electric fleets that reduce operating costs over time."

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the climate and clean technology landscape. The program aims to perform the industry's most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies shaping a more sustainable future. This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of clean technology advancements.

"Highland is helping organizations get tomorrow's fleet on today's budget. Building an electric fleet's infrastructure and selecting the right technology is a big project. Many operators that could benefit from transitioning to EVs just don't have the expertise and resources needed to take on such a project," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. "Highland is bringing cleaner, healthier transportation to communities as well as helping to stabilize the grid and provide emergency power through their pioneering use of V2G projects. We're proud to name Highland Electric Fleets 'Clean Technology Transportation Company of the Year!'"

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of electrification-as-a-service. Founded in 2019, Highland makes it simple and affordable to transition fleets of all sizes to electric, from school buses to public safety, municipal and commercial vehicles.

Highland led the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and operates the largest electric school bus project in the U.S. With approximately 95% of school buses built in the U.S., the shift to electric drives American innovation, strengthens domestic manufacturing, and creates jobs in communities across the country in addition to reducing emissions and lowering operating costs. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

