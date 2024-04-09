Early Detection of Colorectal Cancer Saves Lives - Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) and BUMRUN Join Forces to Promote Colorectal Cancer Awareness in Canada

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in Canada. Despite being the most preventable cancer through screening, 50% of colorectal cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages . This is largely due to the delayed manifestation of symptoms: patients often experience no symptoms or vague symptoms in the early stages of the cancer, leading to the label of a 'silent' disease. Increasing awareness of early symptoms and screening programs is therefore crucial to reducing the burden of this disease in Canada.

BUMRUN participants running to raise awareness of colorectal cancer. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

BUMRUN is a charitable organization founded by Toronto-based gastroenterologist Dr. Ian Bookman, with a clear mission: to boost participation in screening programs for colorectal cancer, while generating funds for charities like CCRAN who work tirelessly to combat this disease across the country.

You can make a difference in the lives of colorectal cancer patients in Canada by participating in and/or fundraising for CCRAN at BUMRUN's annual 5k walk/run events. This year BUMRUN will be live in:





Toronto: Sunday, April 28th Calgary: Saturday, May 11th Halifax: Saturday, May 25th Vancouver: Sunday, June 2nd





Additionally, a virtual BUMRUN event will take place through to Sunday, June 2nd, enabling participation from anywhere in Canada. This national fundraising effort will support CCRAN's patient-focused and evidence-based programming, ultimately helping to improve outcomes for those affected by colorectal cancer; as well as to spread the word that colorectal cancer is highly preventable through screening.

On the organization's commitment to reducing the burden of colorectal cancer in Canada, President & CEO of CCRAN, Ms. Filomena Servidio-Italiano, stated, "Colorectal cancer is preventable, detectable, and easily treatable when caught early – thus, it should not be Canada's second leading cause of cancer death. CCRAN is steadfast in its commitment to promoting colorectal cancer screening, raising awareness of symptoms, and spreading the word that colorectal cancer is on the rise in adults under 50 years of age, most of whom are currently ineligible for screening. Won't you join us in raising funds and promoting colorectal cancer awareness at BUMRUN?"

About CCRAN:

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group that champions the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer, and others at risk of developing the disease. They provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

