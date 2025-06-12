CCRAN Announces Its Third Annual Pan-Tumour Biomarkers Conference: Transforming Cancer Care for Patients Through Precision Medicine, Policy, and Partnerships

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) proudly announces its third annual Pan-Tumour Biomarkers Conference, taking place virtually June 19 - 20, 2025. As the role of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and biomarker-driven treatments become increasingly vital in cancer care, this event reaffirms CCRAN's position at the forefront of Canada's precision medicine movement.

The 2025 Conference arrives at a critical time. With provinces and territories working to align clinical innovation with system delivery, this year's event brings together leaders across healthcare, policy, research, industry, and patient communities to explore what it will take to embed comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) into the fabric of cancer care - consistently, efficiently, and with long-term sustainability in mind.

With a curated agenda centered on health system readiness, policy development and advocacy strategies, the Conference will drive widespread integration of genomic testing, specifically CGP, across cancer care in Canada. From laboratory infrastructure to funding models and clinical adoption, speakers will explore both the science and systems behind matching patients with the most effective treatments for their unique cancer profile.

A key highlight of the 2025 Conference is the keynote presentation by the Conference Board of Canada, wherein a groundbreaking cost-benefit analysis will be unveiled to showcase the transformative value of CGP across five tumour types – lung, colorectal, breast, pancreatic and prostate. This study will demonstrate not only the substantial return on investment in modernizing Canada's testing landscape, but more importantly, quantify the profound benefits to patients, including improved survival outcomes, enhanced quality of life, reduced treatment toxicity, and faster access to targeted therapies. This critical data will inform policy decisions and provide compelling evidence for healthcare leaders to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine, ultimately ensuring Canadian cancer patients receive the most effective, personalized care possible.

The event also builds on CCRAN's continued efforts to mobilize support for biomarker-driven cancer care through education, policy dialogue, and cross-sector partnerships. CCRAN has played a vital role in amplifying the urgency of public access to biomarker testing and is also helping to align national conversations around the need for timely, standardized, and publicly funded diagnostics.

"Precision oncology must be accessible to every Canadian metastatic cancer patient, regardless of geography or circumstance," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO, CCRAN. "This Conference brings together the expertise and momentum required to overcome barriers and chart a clear path forward for advancing genomic testing in Canada's cancer care system."

The Conference is designed for healthcare professionals, health system administrators, researchers, policy leaders, patients, caregivers, and all those invested in building a more personalized and equitable future for cancer care in Canada.

Registration is free. All sessions will be hosted virtually and made available for post-event viewing.

To register and view the full agenda, visit: www.ccran.org/biomarkers-conference



About CCRAN:

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group that champions the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer, and others at risk of developing the disease. They provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

