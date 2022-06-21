Dye & Durham strengthens executive team with two C-suite appointments

Wojtek Dabrowski appointed Chief Communications Officer

John Sulja appointed Chief Information Officer

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today the appointment of two senior executives, adding fresh expertise to its global Executive Leadership Team.

Wojtek Dabrowski has been appointed Dye & Durham's Chief Communications Officer, and John Sulja has been appointed the company's Chief Information Officer. Both Mr. Dabrowski and Mr. Sulja are based in Toronto and report directly to Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud.

"We are very pleased that John and Wojtek have chosen to join the team. Both are strong leaders with extensive experience supporting global rapid-growth organizations," Mr. Proud said. "Communications and IT are strategic functions for our company, helping us connect more impactfully with employees, customers and investors and ensuring our business operates securely, reliably and efficiently. I have no doubt these leaders will make many important contributions to our business."

Mr. Dabrowski leads the company's internal and external corporate communications, corporate marketing and branding functions globally. He is an expert-level communications leader with a track record of protecting and enhancing global brands and delivering strategic communications counsel to senior executives. He most recently served as the founder and managing partner of Provident Communications Inc., an award-winning public relations and corporate communications firm. Prior to that, he served in senior communications roles at Manulife Financial Corp., Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank Group. As part of Mr. Dabrowski's appointment, the full Provident team will join Dye & Durham's global corporate communications and branding team.

Mr. Sulja sets the global direction and vision for Dye & Durham's enterprise IT operations across Canada, Australia, UK and Ireland. His responsibilities include cybersecurity, as well as the company's global information technology roadmap for infrastructure, applications, and build automation. He joins Dye & Durham having served in various IT leadership positions and has extensive experience managing cross-geographical and cross-functional teams, harmonizing new and existing systems, and helping organizations transform how they operate through effective IT strategies. He joins D&D from Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. an New York-based multinational information technology services provider that designs, develops, builds, and manages large-scale information systems. Prior to this, he spent several years in senior roles at IBM's infrastructure services business.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

