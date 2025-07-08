Dye & Durham Highlights New Leadership's Commitment to Advancing Turnaround Initiatives and Maximizing Value for Shareholders

New leadership shares strategy to enable the Company to evaluate value-maximizing

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today confirmed that Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro"), an investment vehicle overseen by former Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud, has submitted a requisition seeking a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") for the purposes of reconstituting a meaningful portion of the Company's recently refreshed Board of Directors (the "Board"). Dye & Durham's Board is in the process of working with independent legal counsel and advisors to review the validity of the submitted requisition. The Company's shareholders need not take any action at this time.

Overview of Recent Turnaround Initiatives and Value Creation Efforts

Since shareholders voted decisively to reconstitute the Board in December 2024 with highly qualified members, Dye & Durham has moved quickly to execute a focused turnaround for value creation.

Led by a refreshed Board and management team, including CEO George Tsivin, CFO Avjit Kamboj and CPO Nikesh Patel, the Company is stabilizing operations, implementing best practice metrics and operational processes, improving customer experience and driving a sustainable go-to-market strategy.

New leadership is focused on addressing a plethora of legacy issues, innovating across the product suite and charting a clear path to responsible deleveraging. After years of disruptive debt-fueled acquisitions, the focus has been on building durable customer relationships and creating long-term, profitable growth. In only six months, the Company has appointed new leadership and made significant investments to enhance its customer service, product and account management teams which is already yielding positive results. The Company's customer service response times have improved by 85% since January, and it has simultaneously increased both the quantity and quality of product releases, delivering over 200 product improvements while also fulfilling its commitment to product innovation in the British Columbia market with a dedicated team in the province.

Dye & Durham's Board of Directors believes shareholders are best served by allowing new management to execute its strategy, which is gaining momentum and has already seen significant results. The Board and management team remain committed to evaluating and implementing all options to accelerate value creation and deliver the best long-term outcomes for shareholders, employees and customers.

Important Information for Shareholders

Shareholders are not required to take any action; however, we invite investors to engage with us to provide feedback about what they believe is best for the Company. A robust dialogue with investors is important to Dye & Durham's Board of Directors and management.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding Dye & Durham's intention to strengthen its business offerings and refine its strategy to deliver greater value for its customers are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.





