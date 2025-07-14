DYE & DURHAM ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS MADE BY FORMER CEO MATT PROUD

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, issued the following statement in response to whistleblower allegations made by Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro"), a company associated with former CEO Matt Proud.

"Dye & Durham takes all whistleblower complaints seriously and has strong processes in place to investigate them thoroughly and independently with third parties.

Unfortunately, the release of this information today appears to be yet another attempt by Plantro to disparage and distract the Board of Directors (Board) and disrupt the turnaround progress that is underway from legacy issues created under the leadership of Matt Proud. The Board is concerned by Mr. Proud's claims of access to strictly confidential information and the public dissemination of that information, which appears to be motivated by Mr. Proud's own self-interest. If Mr. Proud's interests were aligned with those of other shareholders, he would have raised his concerns privately with the Board instead of making unsubstantiated public statements.

The Board and management team remain committed to evaluating and implementing all options to accelerate value creation and deliver the best outcomes for shareholders, employees and customers."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "appears", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding Dye & Durham's commitment to evaluating and implementing all options to accelerate value creation and deliver the best outcomes for shareholders, employees and customers are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

Contacts: Carmela Antolino, Director, Communications, Email: [email protected] Or Investor Relations: Ross Marshall, 416-526-1563, Email: [email protected], Or Longacre Square Partners LLC, Greg Marose / Amy Freedman, 646-386-0091, Email: [email protected]