Dye & Durham announces executive leadership appointments including new CEO George Tsivin and CFO Avjit Kamboj

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) announced today that, following a comprehensive search process focused on recruiting a transformational leader with a track-record of driving value creation, George Tsivin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. The company also named Avjit Kamboj Chief Financial Officer, and Nikesh Patel Chief Product Officer.



Most recently at LexisNexis, George led a collection of legal software businesses with more than C$550M of revenue, spanning 20 products, and serving thousands of customers. Under his leadership, George revitalized the trajectory of his businesses, resulting in meaningful organic growth and improved profitability. George also oversaw strategy both globally and for the North American region at LexisNexis, including oversight of Lexis AI initiatives.



Prior to LexisNexis, George drove a strategically vital business division at Nielsen, steering it through major industry disruption while laying the groundwork for next-generation solutions in the advertising landscape. Similarly, as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, he guided Fortune 500 clients through complex transformations involving organizational change, portfolio rationalization, and large internal investments. George earned a Doctor of Law (JD) degree from Harvard Law School as well as a Bachelor's degree from Princeton University.



"I am excited to be joining Dye & Durham at this pivotal juncture of the company's development, and to work with the Board, Avjit, Nikesh, and the existing leadership team as we chart a new path," said George. "In the coming months, we will be laser-focused on strengthening our business offerings and refining our strategy to deliver greater value for our customers."



Dye & Durham is also pleased to announce that Avjit Kamboj is re-joining its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Avjit is an accomplished finance veteran with almost 20 years of leadership experience spanning capital markets, value creation, strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and international operations. Previously as CFO of Dye & Durham, Avjit guided the company's financial strategy during its initial public offering and significant growth stages. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer at Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS), where he led a transformation of the business that ultimately culminated in its acquisition by H.I.G. Capital.

Also joining George and Avjit is Nikesh Patel as CPO, who brings extensive experience building product development environments. Most recently at Nielsen, Nikesh spearheaded a transformative overhaul of Nielsen's digital measurement business during a time of profound industry change, accelerating topline growth while repositioning product strategy and architecture for the Streaming era and evolving privacy regulations. As head of Nielsen's Attribution business, he integrated a complex mix of acquired and legacy products into a cohesive suite, streamlining fragmented product stacks and user experiences, boosting development velocity, and significantly improving operating margins.



"After an in-depth and diligent search, we have assembled a world-class leadership team to guide the company through its next chapter. George's appointment marks a defining moment for Dye & Durham. He is a results-driven leader with global experience accelerating growth and transforming underperforming software assets into high-impact, market-leading business units, while demonstrating a customer-first approach." said Board Chair Arnaud Ajdler.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at https://url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/uvFyCDq5Pcnk2RDH5hlTjS1Zs?domain=dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding Dye & Durham's intention to strengthen its business offerings and refine its strategy to deliver greater value for its customers are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For Further Information: Huss Hirji, Vice President Investor Relations, Phone: (647) 323-7193, Email: [email protected]; Carmela Antolino, Director, Communications, Email: [email protected]