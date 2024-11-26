Dye & Durham Releases Letter to Shareholders and Files Management Information Circular Ahead of Upcoming Annual Meeting

Dye & Durham's highly qualified Board and management team are focused on driving value for all stakeholders

Engine Capital threatens to disrupt the Company's progress, opposes the consideration of strategic alternatives, and would destroy shareholder value if its nominees are elected

Due to postal disruption, shareholders encouraged to contact Carson Proxy if they require assistance in voting or to receive replacement proxy materials

Board urges Dye & Durham shareholders to vote FOR all of Dye & Durham's nominees on the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF to protect and maximize shareholder value

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced that it has issued a Letter to Shareholders (the "Letter") and filed its Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca in connection with the Company's 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for December 17, 2024. The Letter and Circular are also available on the company's website.

Due to the Canadian postal disruption, shareholders are encouraged to contact Carson Proxy at 1-800-530-5189, text 416-751-2066, or email [email protected], for assistance in voting their shares, or to obtain replacement proxy materials.

These materials provide compelling, important information on the business of the Annual Meeting, including Dye & Durham's board of directors (the "Board"), as well as related matters such as voting procedures, how to attend the Annual Meeting, details on the Company's strong track record of value creation and why Dye & Durham's director nominees are best positioned to continue the Company's track record of outperformance. Shareholders are urged to vote the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF for the renewed Board to sustain Dye & Durham's momentum and continue driving extraordinary, compounded value for shareholders.

The Letter and Circular also detail Engine Capital LP's (together with affiliates, "Engine") campaign to disrupt the Company's progress, opposition to the consideration of strategic alternatives, its zero-premium takeover attempt, its track record of poor capital allocation, and its reckless plan to displace the Board and the management team. In addition, the Board details why it believes that the election of Engine's poorly qualified nominees and the pursuit of Engine's agenda will be value destructive for shareholders.

The Company encourages you to vote your GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF FOR each of Dye & Durham's director nominees well before the proxy deadline on December 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). If you have any questions or need help voting your shares, please contact Carson Proxy at 1-800-530-5189, text 416-751-2066, or email [email protected].

Advisors

Dye & Durham has retained Goldman Sachs, as its strategic advisor, Goodmans LLP and Groia & Company as its legal advisors, Gagnier Communications LLC and Sovereign Advisory Inc. as its strategic communications advisors, and Carson Proxy as its proxy solicitor.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

