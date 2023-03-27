Dye & Durham Provides Update on TM Group Disposition

Engaging with multiple bidders in effort to sell TM Group to third party via auction

Sale to third party remains Company's strong preference

Also exploring potential AIM admission and related spin out of TM Group as alternative path to maximizing shareholder value

Company believes preserving optionality is in best interest of Company and shareholders

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today provided an update in respect of its mandated disposition (the "disposition") of TM Group (UK) Limited ("TM Group").

As previously disclosed, Dye & Durham has undertaken to the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") to dispose of TM Group (the "undertaking"). The Company has engaged Raymond James Financial International Limited and INFOR Financial Inc. to act as financial advisors in respect of a sale of TM Group. The sale of TM Group to a third party remains Dye & Durham's first and preferred option for satisfying the CMA undertaking, and the Company has engaged with multiple bidders as part of an auction process.

As an alternative option, finnCap Ltd. has been engaged as nominated advisor with respect to a potential admission of TM Group to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc. In order to effect an AIM admission, Dye & Durham would first effect a spin-out of TM Group to its shareholders and then seek admission of TM Group to AIM market.

The Company believes having two options to the disposition process is prudent, responsible and helps ensure the disposition generates maximum shareholder value. Both the sale and the admission to AIM processes are subject to CMA approval, among other conditions. The Company intends to continue to work collaboratively with the CMA and all other relevant stakeholders. In connection with the admission to AIM process, Dye & Durham will enter into an arrangement agreement (the "arrangement agreement") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dye & Durham Callisto plc ("TM Group Holdings").

The arrangement agreement governs a plan of arrangement pursuant to which, if effective, Dye & Durham would effect a spin-out of TM Group, through a distribution of the shares of TM Group Holdings to the Company's shareholders. Following the spin-out, TM Group will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of TM Group Holdings, which, following its admission to AIM, will be a standalone AIM-admitted public company in the United Kingdom and a reporting issuer in certain jurisdictions in Canada (the "arrangement"). Dye & Durham currently intends to call a special meeting of its shareholders (the "meeting"), to be held in May 2023, to seek approval for the arrangement. The arrangement is subject to the approval of the CMA, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court"), the Company's shareholders and Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company expects to apply for an interim order from the Court in respect of the arrangement, which hearing is expected to be held on March 31, 2023. Further details regarding the arrangement will be contained in a management information circular (the "Circular") of the Company to be mailed to its shareholders in connection with the meeting.

Dye & Durham will make a determination to proceed with either the sale process or the AIM-admission process, or neither, in advance of the deadline set out in the undertaking to effect the disposition. The Company currently intends not to disclose developments with respect to either of the sale process or the AIM-admission process unless and until the decision has been made in respect of the disposition, or the Company otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

