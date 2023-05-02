Dye & Durham expands mission-critical software solutions to governments across Canada

Dye & Durham enters 10-year agreement with CentralSquare Technologies.

The deal further enhances municipal access to critical online government services and drives public sector cost savings.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced a renewed partnership with CentralSquare Technologies ("CentralSquare") by entering into a 10-year agreement that significantly expands Dye & Durham's seamless integration of online government services.

As a trusted public sector partner for decades, Dye & Durham provides mission-critical solutions to governments at the municipal, provincial and federal levels that deliver online services relied upon by millions of Canadians, including legal and financial services professionals.

Dye & Durham is also a market leader in driving innovative digital infrastructure capabilities that enable governments to seamlessly serve Canadians. That includes providing real-time online access to tax certificates, facilitating millions of tax and bill payments between governments and the nation's largest financial institutions and acting as an authorized service provider under contract with the Government of Ontario for over 25 years. Responsibilities in the province include providing front-end electronic registry solutions and operational capabilities for the Ontario Business Registry that enables access to corporate records, registrations and filing services.

Not only do these solutions help governments improve the citizen experience, they also drive significant costs savings for municipal and provincial governments by having Dye & Durham manage the entire process.

Under the new 10-year agreement, more municipalities in Ontario and Alberta will now have access to Dye & Durham's TCOL (Tax Certificates Online) solution that has been available in British Columbia since 2007, where at least 108 municipalities are using it. To date, Dye & Durham has processed more than two million tax certificates.

"We pride ourselves on operating Canada's digital infrastructure that enables millions of transactions that power the economy," said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham. "That's why we're committed to constantly improving the delivery of crucial government services in a seamless manner to support economic growth and improve the government-to-citizen experience."

The renewed partnership will also see further integration of CentralSquare's innovative solutions within the broader Dye & Durham technology ecosystem, driving greater efficiencies between government, businesses and citizens.

"At our core, we believe in creating smart solutions that improve the lives of citizens," said Justin Murphy, VP of Product Management at CentralSquare. "Working with Dye & Durham – a like-minded company where innovation is at the heart of everything we do – has allowed us to bring additional value to our cloud-based Property Tax solution in the Ontario market, and we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership."

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent provider of public sector software solutions that empower local and state governments to build smarter, safer and more connected communities. Over 8,000 agency customers across North America rely on CentralSquare's technology to deliver solutions ranging from computer-aided-dispatch systems, 911 and records management solutions which enhance public safety, to administrative products with finance, asset, compliance and case management capabilities that run government agencies more efficiently. As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software. Dye & Durham also provides critical information services and workflows, which customers use to manage their non-discretionary information, regulatory and due diligence requirements. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

