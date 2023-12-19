Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2023 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the seven nominees proposed for election by the Company were elected as directors of the Company. Mario Di Pietro and David MacDonald, who have both served on the board since the Company's initial public offering, did not stand for re-election. Colleen Moorehead and Peter Brimm were elected as new directors to the Company's board.

According to proxies received in advance of the Meeting, the voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Matthew Proud 43,063,841 98.48 % 665,586 1.52 % Brian L. Derksen 29,878,840 68.33 % 13,850,487 31.67 % Edward D. (Ted) Prittie 42,272,883 96.67 % 1,456,544 3.33 % Ronnie Wahi 41,733,932 95.44 % 1,995,495 4.56 % Leslie O'Donoghue 42,436,070 97.04 % 1,293,357 2.96 % Colleen Moorehead 43,682,552 99.89 % 46,875 0.11 % Peter Brimm 43,683,907 99.93 % 29,659 0.07 %

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 99.97% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Further, an advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation, as fully described in the Company's management information circular, was passed by 95.83% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

