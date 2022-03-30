Dye & Durham announces strategic relationship with Diamond and Diamond

Dye & Durham to provide its Unity software platform to enable Diamond and Diamond's national expansion

Unity will provide Diamond and Diamond the efficiency, reliability and full set of capabilities needed to meet its expansion plans

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced a strategic relationship with Toronto-based law firm Diamond and Diamond.

Dye & Durham will support Diamond and Diamond in further building out its real estate practice and its ongoing expansion across Canada. Diamond and Diamond already has more than 20 law offices across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and over the last several years has become one of the country's fastest-growing real estate firms.

The relationship will enable Diamond and Diamond to serve even more Canadians buying or selling real estate and enable the firm to grow its refinancing capabilities. Diamond and Diamond will commit to using Dye & Durham's leading Unity real estate software platform, leveraging the company's technology to make its operations more efficient, reliable and effective.

"We're excited to support the growth of a leading law firm like Diamond and Diamond," said Dye & Durham Canada President Dennis Barnhart. "The combination of our technology leadership and Diamond and Diamond's legal expertise will be a powerful driver of value for both organizations and our respective clients alike. Today's announcement illustrates our ongoing commitment to keeping legal professionals central to every real estate transaction."

Joseph Berljawsky, Head of the Real Estate Practice Group at Diamond and Diamond, said: "Our practice continues to expand rapidly, thanks to both acquisitions and strong organic growth, particularly in Western Canada. Having a world-class technology partner like Dye & Durham is integral to our ability to successfully execute our strategy and excel at serving Canadians' real estate needs."

Diamond and Diamond will also provide valuable feedback regarding features and integrations of Unity, which will help Dye & Durham shape Unity's future product roadmap and innovate the software for the benefit of other customers.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

About Diamond and Diamond

With more than 20 busy law offices, Diamond and Diamond has a well-established reputation for their legal services. Over the last few years, they've also become one of the fastest growing real estate practices in Canada by anticipating and adapting to market trends and changing customer expectations. More information: www.diamondlaw.ca

For further information: Dye & Durham Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]