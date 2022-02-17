Dye & Durham announces partnership with NexOne to further enhance flagship Unity software

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced a partnership with software provider NexOne to further enhance Dye & Durham's best-in-class Unity real estate software application.

By leveraging NexOne's technology, legal professionals will now be able to import property purchase and sale agreement information from real estate brokerages across Canada directly into their Unity account. This new feature will eliminate the need for unsecure faxes and emails and the manual re-entry of information, increasing efficiency and reducing potential for error. The feature is included in Dye & Durham's single bundled fee structure, introduced in late January.

"We're always looking for opportunities to make our customers' lives easier and more productive. This partnership does exactly that, while further strengthening what already is the most sophisticated and feature-rich real estate conveyancing solution in the world," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. "We remain committed as always to innovating our product offering and ensuring our customers have what they need to successfully and efficiently complete a real estate transaction."

Real estate brokerages who use the NexOne platform will have the ability to choose a Unity lawyer and send conveyancing instructions and other documents directly to the lawyer's Unity account. NexOne has been onboarding about 75 brokerages across Ontario throughout January and has plans to expand and to roll out this integration to additional brokerages across Canada in the coming months.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

About NexOne

NEXONE offers a full suite of tools for Real Estate Professionals and Brokerages to increase productivity and efficiency while saving both Agents and Brokerages time and money. NexOne's solution has been designed to meet the most stringent standards of Real Estate and has earned the Accreditation of the OACIQ in Quebec as well as meeting the compliance standards of Councils across the country. More information is available at www.nexone.ca

