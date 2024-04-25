Dye & Durham and Athennian announce the upcoming launch of Unity® Entity Management

Dye & Durham and Athennian join forces to launch Unity® Entity Management

and Athennian join forces to launch Unity® Entity Management Unity® Entity Management will be available to all Dye & Durham customers through the Unity® Global Platform, providing law firms everything they need to run their practice in one place.

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, practice management software for legal and business professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with Athennian to launch Unity® Entity Management that will transform how law firms manage their clients' corporate entities in Canada.

Unity® Entity Management is a best-in-class cloud-based application that easily allows legal professionals to manage all documents for corporate entities, access digital minute books, complete annual filings, and manage compliance matters. Customers will be able to generate the documents needed for a range of transactions including M&A, reorganizations, incorporations, share transfers, dividend payments, and much more.

"Dye & Durham's overarching objective is to provide legal professionals with all the tools they need in one place to run their firms and that's why we're partnering with Athennian to bring their entity management software into our market-leading Unity® Global Platform," says Matthew Proud, Chief Executive Officer of Dye & Durham. "The value Unity® Entity Management will deliver to our customers is significant and we are thrilled to be partnering with Athennian to bring this solution to the Canadian market."

"Canadian law firms have historically struggled with small technology vendors that have been unable to achieve the scale to sustainably deliver the solutions they require to manage business entities," says Adrian Camara, Chief Executive Officer of Athennian. "That's why a partnership between established market leaders like Dye & Durham and Athennian makes so much sense. We are excited to be partnered with Dye & Durham to jointly create Canada's best entity management experience for legal professionals."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

About Athennian

Athennian's software solutions are used by thousands of legal, finance, and business professionals worldwide to transform governance operations for complex corporate structures. Athennian is used by leading organizations such as Dentons, Shopify, and Kruger.

The Company has operations in Canada and the United States. More information can be found at www.athennian.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's product offerings, research and development plans, and business strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects," "does not expect", "is expected," "an opportunity exists", "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, guarantees, or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's product offerings, including the Unity® global platform, research and development plans, product innovation and software operations, and business strategy, are forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Dye & Durham's objectives, which are not forecasts but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospectus, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates, and assumptions. While these opinions, estimates, and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainty include, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein and is subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Morgan McLellan, VP, Global Communications, [email protected], 647-802-4825