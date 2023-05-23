Dye & Durham acquires practice management software provider GhostPractice

GhostPractice is a global provider of practice management software to about 10,000 users working primarily in small and medium law firms

Acquisition complements Dye & Durham's existing product offering, expands capabilities and will help drive recurring contracted revenue growth

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced it has acquired GhostPractice Inc. ("GhostPractice").

Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, GhostPractice is a leading provider of legal practice management software to about 10,000 users working primarily in small- and medium-sized law firms. With about 110 employees, GhostPractice is the largest provider of legal practice management software in South Africa and also serves law firms in Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Today's transaction strongly complements our existing product suite, expands our global practice management capabilities and footprint and will also accelerate our strategy to increase recurring contractual revenue," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. "We are building Dye & Durham into the world's legal technology leader. The acquisition of GhostPractice marks yet another concrete step on this journey, while diversifying our business into a new geography."

GhostPractice's legal practice management software offers mission-critical features that include case management, billing and trust accounting, document management, time capture, document storage and automated document generation, among others.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

