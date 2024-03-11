- The firm ranks 5th on the list of Top Québec Regional Firms of 2024 -

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Dunton Rainville is proud to announce that it has been named one of the top 10 law firms in Quebec, according to a survey conducted by the prestigious publication Canadian Lawyer. This is the third time Dunton Rainville has been named in this comprehensive ranking, established every two years.

Canadian Lawyer reaffirms Dunton Rainville's leadership (CNW Group/Dunton Rainville)

As an unbiased authority on the legal industry, Canadian Lawyer conducted an exhaustive search from October 2 to October 27, 2023, to identify and highlight the industry's top-performing firms. As part of this in-depth evaluation, Dunton Rainville distinguished itself as one of the industry's most prominent contributors, ranking 5th on the list, up 1 position from the last survey.

"As Dunton Rainville continues to grow and expand, our team renews every day its commitment to exceeding customer expectations through the expertise of a large firm and the human approach of a small organization," said Me Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chairman of the Board of Dunton Rainville.

"Dunton Rainville's success is based first and foremost on expertise and passion. We receive this valuable recognition as confirmation that our approach, based on these traits as well as on proximity and understanding of our customers' needs, is the right one," said Yanick Tanguay, Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Canadian Lawyer determined the winners through a rigorous process that included interviews with objective industry professionals and in-depth research into the criteria for the Top 10 regional law firms in Québec.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Based on the standard of this year's nominees, it's clear the legal landscape in Quebec is in great health. Dunton Rainville LLP deserves their recognition as winner, which is due to their outstanding legal expertise and for their unrelenting commitment to serving clients."

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville is a firm of over 260 people, including some 115 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montreal, Laval, Agglomération de Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, we provide services to our clients throughout Quebec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services, particularly in commercial, banking and real estate matters, labor, employment and immigration law, public, municipal, school and health law, as well as civil, insurance, construction and family law. Dunton Rainville of Québec's Top 10 law firms according to Canadian Lawyer magazine.

