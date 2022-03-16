Dunton Rainville has experienced significant growth since 2018, increasing its number of employees from 180 to more than 250. According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Me Jean-Jacques Rainville , Dunton Rainville has been able to grow at the pace of the changing business and legal environment.

"We have managed to stay the course over the years and to rank among the leaders of the legal world in Quebec while remaining true to our values. Our ranking among the 10 top-rated firms is a testimony to our determination to offer more entrepreneurs a set of high-level legal and notarial services that meet their specific needs, wherever they are in Quebec," affirmed Me. Rainville. "Dunton Rainville is an agile firm with a human touch and that is in constant evolution. We have the wind in our sails and the pandemic has not slowed our momentum," added Me Rainville.

Sustainability



"In two years, we will celebrate the firm's 70th anniversary. We have been able to pursue sustained growth in several key centers in Quebec and to enrich the expertise of our team in various fields, but especially in commercial and transactional matters, in keeping with our tradition of excellence, dedication and commitment to our clients," said the Chairman.

"We are particularly proud to have ensured the continuity of our organization in the highly competitive context in which the legal services industry evolves, and we will continue to recruit the best talent and to seize opportunities to integrate well-established firms that have an excellent reputation and share our values," he explained.

A client-centered vision for the future

"Dunton Rainville is committed to providing our clients with the best, most creative and most cost-effective legal solutions for their needs. The strength of our passion and the unwavering commitment of each member of the firm have always been the driving force behind our performance and we are very grateful to them," continued the Chairman.

Me. Rainville also believes that the firm will continue to strive to innovate in providing legal services to support their business clients in their own growth.

"We intend to continue our expansion in the same way by continuing to remain close to our clients and becoming true strategic partners for them", concluded Me. Rainville.

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm composed of more than 250 people, including over one hundred lawyers, notaries and labour relations advisors, who work in our offices in Montreal, Laval, Urban Agglomeration of Longueuil (Saint-Lambert), Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke. Our professionals possess cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. Dunton Rainville is a member of the global network of leading law firms, SCG Legal.

SOURCE Dunton Rainville

For further information: Me. Jean-Jacques Rainville, Dunton Rainville LLP, (514) 866-6743, [email protected]