Duncan's First Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant

DUNCAN'S FIRST NATION, TREATY 8 TERRITORY, AB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Duncan's First Nation, a close-knit community in northern Alberta, recently celebrated the opening of their new water treatment plant, ensuring safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for the community now and for future generations.

This collaborative project between Duncan's First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada replaces the community's outdated water treatment system and is designed to provide the community with a sustainable water supply for years to come. The project included the establishment of a new raw water supply, installation of modern water treatment equipment, and construction of a new treated water reservoir and building.

The newly unveiled water treatment plant underscores the community's dedication to the well-being of its members and sets the stage for upcoming initiatives that will depend on a reliable water supply.

Indigenous Services Canada provided approximately $13 million to support this community-led project.

The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate with First Nations partners to ensure adequate funding and resources for the construction and maintenance of water treatment systems in all First Nations communities so that everyone in Canada has reliable access to safe, clean drinking water.

Quotes

"Air, food, and water are the three necessities of life. We are a nation of people who were on this land when the water could be drank right out of the rivers and lakes. Today, with the over population and pollution of our lands and waterways we are no longer able to eat the fish in most rivers or drink the water without filtration.

With the building of our new water treatment plant, we feel secure in the future health and safety on our First Nation. We anticipate having a good, plentiful supply of safe drinking water in our community. We will now have the water pressure necessary to supply all our current and future housing and community buildings. We also will be able to have the right equipment to supply our future fire hall and trucks with adequate water to fight fires. We will also have the water we need to build our planned trout pond facilities and vertical farming we are working on to become food secure in our First Nation. The water treatment plant has been designed to meet the needs of our community today as well as into the future of our growing population."

Chief Virginia Gladue

Duncan's First Nation

"The build of this new water treatment plant is the next step to ensure Duncan First Nation has access to safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for generations to come.

It is thanks to the strong commitment of Chief Virginia Gladue, the Nation, and the project team, that their community will have the necessary water supply to keep growing and thriving. We will continue to support communities so everyone can trust the water that comes out of their taps."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Investing in clean water infrastructure now means reaping the benefits for generations to come. This much-needed water treatment system will improve the quality of life on-reserve for Duncan's First Nation. We applaud Chief Gladue and Duncan's First Nation community for their leadership and hard work to make today possible."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Quick facts

Duncan's First Nation is located within the Municipal District of Peace No. 135, 39 kilometres southwest of Peace River .

. Duncan's First Nation adopted its name from Duncan Tastaoosts (Testawich), who was identified as "Headman of the Indians of Peace River Landing and the adjacent territory" when Treaty 8 was signed on July 1, 1899 .

Associated links

https://www.duncansfirstnation.com/

