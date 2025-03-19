Ducks Unlimited Canada safeguards two Nova Scotia salt marshes

"These salt marshes not only provide habitat for migrating waterfowl but also support a diverse array of wildlife and act as natural barriers to protect our coasts against the impact of storm surges," says Jana Cheverie, head of conservation programs with DUC in Atlantic Canada. "Protecting these habitats helps ensure the resilience of Nova Scotia's coastline and preserves a vital ecosystem that is important for many species."

Melbourne Lake Salt Marsh

Melbourne Lake Salt Marsh is located just outside of Yarmouth near Arcadia Salt Marsh, Tusket Islands Wilderness Area, and the Melbourne Lake Game Sanctuary. Here, 152 acres (61.5 hectares) of salt marsh meet 105 acres (42.5 hectares) of shrubland and forest, creating excellent habitat for a diversity of migratory birds, including red-tailed or sharp-shinned hawks, white-throated sparrows, lesser yellowlegs, bobolinks and red knots.

McLean's Lake Road Salt Marsh

Tucked into the coast in Port L'Hebert, McLean's Lake Road Salt Marsh is sandwiched between white sand beaches and coastal forest. The property comprises approximately 84 acres (34 hectares) of salt marsh, bog, and shallow-water marsh, as well as 316 acres (128 hectares) of forested upland and coastal barrens. Located just a few kilometres south of the Port L'Hebert Bird Sanctuary, and east of both Kejimkujik Seaside Adjunct and Thomas Raddall Provincial Park, the marsh is frequented by a wide range of bird species, including yellow warblers, osprey, eagles, kingfishers and snow buntings. The area is also important habitat for overwintering waterfowl.

Salt marshes and sea-level rise

Conserving and restoring salt marshes with undeveloped adjacent lands is a priority for DUC in Atlantic Canada. And preserving these habitats is increasingly a race against sea-level rise. As the ocean creeps inland, salt-marsh vegetation must move with it or be lost. The challenge is how to protect them in situ and give them the space to migrate inland in some of the most sought-after locations on Nova Scotia's coastlines. We encourage individuals interested in selling or donating coastal habitat to contact us.

