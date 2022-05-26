Ducks Unlimited Canada invites media on a one-of-a-kind environmental mentorship experience with Charlottetown Rural High School

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Next week, more than 400 Grade 4 students from across the Island will head out onto a marsh for a hands-on learning experience with student mentors from Charlottetown Rural High School's Wetland Centre of Excellence. Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is inviting local media on these field trips to observe the significance and impact of environmental education.

Charlottetown Rural High School students removing glossy buckthorn, an invasive plant. (CNW Group/DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA) Charlottetown Rural High School students removing nightshade, an invasive plant. (CNW Group/DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA)

Wetland Centres of Excellence are a national network of schools and community partners where students lead wetland projects, peer-to-peer mentorship and community outreach. They're an important part of DUC's education program, helping students inspired by our elementary-level field trips turn their passion for the environment into action while encouraging future post-secondary education in the environmental field.

Students from the Wetland Centres of Excellence program not only train to be mentors, but also steward their local wetland by planting trees, conduct research, and spearhead environmental and community action projects. Students in Charlottetown, for instance, have battled nightshade and glossy buckthorn, two invasive plants choking out native species in the Ellen's Creek Watershed.

"It will be an exciting experience for both the high school mentors and the Grade 4 classes," says Katie Scott, outreach specialist with DUC. "Mentees will get to explore the sights, sounds and feelings in a wetland. And the mentors get to both share the knowledge they've learned and experience the reward in teaching others."

DUC is grateful for the support of the Prince Edward Island Wildlife Conservation Fund, Scotiabank, and individual businesses, which is crucial in fostering wetland conservation through education.

The Wildlife Conservation Fund, which is generated from annual license fees from anglers, hunters and trappers, provides funding for the protection and enhancement of wildlife. The fund's contribution to DUC for the 2021-2022 school year helped Grade 4 students across P.E.I. learn about the importance of wetlands and conservation.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca.

For further information: For more information or to take part in a wetland field trip next week (May 30 through June 3), please contact: Chelsea Murray, Communications Specialist, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]; Or Katie Scott, Outreach Specialist, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]