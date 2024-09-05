Ducks Unlimited Canada invites communities across Canada to "Make Room For Life" on World Cleanup Day 2024

This year's theme is "Make Room For Life" and it comes just a month before the United Nations COP16 conference on Biodiversity where world leaders will gather to review progress on implementing the Biodiversity Plan and align strategies and actions.

According to the United Nations, pollution is considered one of the five key drivers of biodiversity loss. Litter, including single-use plastics and cigarette butts, threaten wildlife in terrestrial and marine environments. Debris can be ingested by animals like ducks and can potentially have negative effects on their health by creating choking hazards, puncturing or obstructing their digestive tract, or causing illness.

If left untouched, plastics can break down and cause a much less obvious threat. Microplastics are being found in the digestive systems and even tissues of various species and more research is required to understand how this may impact the health and population status of wildlife.

As part of the global cleanup effort, DUC will activate and promote cleanup events across Canada, focusing on the collection and proper recycling of waste, including cigarette butts and plastics, that can pose significant threats to wildlife.

"Canadians appreciate natural spaces and are passionate about the environment. Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to be part of World Cleanup Day 2024 and encourages our community of employees, volunteers, partners and supporters to get involved and show what we can accomplish together ," says Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Ready to make room for life in your community?

Roll up your sleeves to participate or organize a cleanup event in your area. Visit World Cleanup Day 2024 for more information and resources. Let's "Make Room For Life" and ensure the natural beauty of wildlife habitats for future generations.

Additional Resources

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact DUC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada