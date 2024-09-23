Ducks Unlimited Canada introduces transformative membership program to amplify conservation impact

The new membership program, launching today, shifts DUC's traditional membership structure to a recurring donation system, allowing members to make a bigger impact on conservation by contributing small, regular amounts. This change reflects DUC's ongoing commitment to operational efficiency, ensuring that every dollar goes further in protecting Canada's wetlands. Current members can migrate to the new program on or before April 1, 2025.

Key aspects of the recurring membership program include:

Automatic Donations: Members can now set up automatic monthly or annual donations, ensuring continuous support for DUC's critical conservation work without the need for manual renewal each year. This convenience allows members to stay engaged and make a long-term impact effortlessly.

Increased Impact: DUC's work supports wildlife, clean water, climate resilience and recreational opportunities for communities across Canada. The steady stream of income generated by recurring donations allows DUC to plan and execute its conservation projects with greater confidence and efficiency. Even small monthly contributions accumulate over time, leading to significant, lasting impacts on Canada's wetland ecosystems.

Symbolic Giving: The new program provides supporters the opportunity to conceptualize their impact: Minimum Membership Ask: $5 /month or $60 /year

Your donation can help steward an area of wildlife habitat larger than the average house. Enhanced Membership Ask: $25 /month or $300 /year

For $25 or more per month (or $300 per year), your membership allows you to symbolically adopt a wetland! Restore a lost or degraded area into healthy wetland habitat supporting biodiversity, clean water, and more.

The new program provides supporters the opportunity to conceptualize their impact: Engagement and Updates: Members will continue to receive DUC's award-winning Conservator magazine twice per year. Now they will also receive regular updates on the positive changes their contributions are making, including quarterly reports, invitations to special DUC events and exclusive content that keeps them connected to the cause.

"Members are at the heart of Ducks Unlimited Canada. Their passion drives our mission and these enhancements to our membership program will bring new value to this important community of supporters" said Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "We know that the impacts of our work are important to Canadians and we hope that this new program fosters a greater sense of connectivity with our members while providing us with the ongoing financial resilience to grow our conservation impacts on the landscape"

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

