Ducks Unlimited Canada highlights Nature-Based Solutions on International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction

With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, from floods to wildfires, the need for proactive investment in climate change adaptation and mitigation is more critical than ever. Floods are the most commonly occurring and most costly natural hazard in Canada. In the summer of 2024, Canadians experienced a record-shattering $7 billion in insured losses from extreme weather events, as reported by the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

"Wetlands offer sustainable, cost-effective defences against severe weather events. By investing in and conserving these ecosystems, we can help to safeguard communities and infrastructure and mitigate the costs and impacts of climate-related disasters." says Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "As we mark the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, it's vital that we invest in the natural solutions that can help to create a more resilient future."

Nature Force: How to build resilience through Nature-Based Solutions

The Nature Force initiative takes innovative approaches to flood mitigation through natural infrastructure projects. Piloted in three initial target areas — the Fraser Delta of British Columbia, Southern Ontario, and the Quebec City area — the initiative aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of nature-based solutions in reducing flood risks through conservation deliver on the landscape.

Some of the initiative's key activities and accomplishments include:

As the initiative grows, Nature Force will continue to deliver nature-based solutions in communities across Canada for flood attenuation while delivering a host of other benefits including water quality improvements, carbon sequestration, recreation opportunities for communities, and wildlife habitat to support positive biodiversity outcomes.

Engaging Youth in Disaster Resilience: The Stop Disasters! Game

In celebration of this year's IDDRR theme, DUC is encouraging Canadians of all ages to play the United Nations-developed Stop Disasters! Game, an interactive educational tool that allows players to work through simulated real-world disaster scenarios, such as floods and tsunamis. Through the game, players are provided a budget and can explore how nature-based solutions like wetlands can help cost-effectively reduce the risks of these events. To help bolster your success with the game, we've included some helpful tips on how nature-based solutions can mitigate against climate related disasters.

Tips on how to play the Stop Disasters! Game:

Disaster Scenario: Flood

Riparian wetlands built up along edges of a river provide defense from flood waters much the same as mangrove forests – avoid disturbing them. Take advantage of natural defense features by building any dikes or walls behind the wetlands - this will reduce the likelihood they will be overtopped. Try to leave as much open floodplain (and wetlands) in front of flood control infrastructure (i.e. dikes, retaining walls) as possible - this will allow flood waters to spread out and reduce the maximum flood elevation - making the infrastructure more effective. This will also allow you to reduce the number of dike and retaining wall tiles needed - useful as these are very expensive. There are a wide array of flood defenses (dikes, retaining walls) than can be built in this scenario. Thay are very expensive, however, and should only be placed in areas where it would be difficult to relocate buildings. Stronger flood defenses will be needed on the lowest laying areas. Upgrade the community center and evacuation planning. Place important community buildings in safe locations. Prioritize the removal of less resistant buildings from low lying areas. If you need to build in low lying areas, prioritize using robust buildings and materials like concrete hotels.

Disaster Scenario: Tsunami

Avoid disturbing existing coastal wetlands (mangrove, tidal marshes) as these act as natural wave breaks, attenuating wave speed and inland reach. They greatly reduce the likelihood of buildings built behind them from being swept away or severely flooded. They can also reduce the likelihood of coastal defenses such as dikes being overtopped if built behind wetlands. If you cannot avoid building on lowlands, building behind wetlands is generally safer and building your coastal defences to include them can notably reduce costs. Coastal forests, like wetlands, provide some level of defense against tsunami waves by reducing their flow rate. Building behind large forests can notably safeguard buildings though may not stop flooding entirely – don't neglect flood proofing of buildings. Coastal sand dunes can provide a largely natural defense against tsunami waves – build them up in areas where you cannot relocate buildings from low laying areas. Upgrade the community center; it has several upgrades related to disaster preparedness, including early warning systems and evacuation planning that can greatly increase the survival chances of the population. To facilitate evacuation, make sure to place community buildings (churches, hospitals, and schools) or large buildings like hotels in as low risk an area as possible while still being near the rest of the town. Remove any buildings that do not have strong enough construction to resist a tsunami. (i.e. bamboo huts) from low laying areas.

Play Stop Disasters! Game: stopdisastersgame.org

Empowering the Next Generation: DUC Connects Nature-Based Solutions to Disaster Risk Reduction

For educators and youth interested in learning more about climate resilience and the role of nature in disaster risk reduction, DUC's climate change resource pack offers educational tools. lesson plans, activities and materials tailored to empower the next generation in understanding and addressing the impacts of climate change.

About the Nature Force:

The Nature Force is an action-oriented climate resilience initiative funded by a collective of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies in partnership with leading national non-profit conservation solutions provider Ducks Unlimited Canada. Learn more about the Nature Force initiative and how nature-based solutions are helping build resilient communities at www.thenatureforce.com

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

