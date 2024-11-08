Ducks Unlimited Canada conserves vital urban habitat in St. John's

Public and private collaboration ensures long-term protection of Empire Avenue wetlands

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is celebrating the acquisition of vital urban wetland habitat in the heart of St. John's, N.L. thanks to funding from the Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the generosity of residential developer Nosegard Holdings Ltd.

This week we celebrated the conservation of Empire Avenue Wetland with supporters in St. John’s visiting the wetland, walking the trail and talking about the importance of these ecosystems to towns and cities. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada) The conservation of Empire Avenue Wetland by Ducks Unlimited Canada ensures that it continues to be a haven for wildlife and people, and that becomes a key piece of natural infrastructure for the city, helping to filter run off and mitigate flooding. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

The 4.8-hectare (12-acre) Empire Avenue wetland is located upstream from the much-loved Mundy Pond and was recommended to the City of St. John's for conservation by the Stewardship Association of Municipalities. In 2020, Nosegard's owner, Brian Noseworthy, wanted to see the wetland conserved, so he approached DUC about divesting the land. DUC was able to purchase a portion of the land with funding from the National Heritage Conservation Program, and Nosegard Holdings donated the rest.

The acquisition of this property by DUC ensures that the wetland remains intact and maintains its important ecological functions. Not only will it continue to be a haven for wildlife species, including green-winged teal, it will become a key piece of natural infrastructure for the city, helping to filter water and manage flooding in an area of the city undergoing rapid development.

"Newfoundland and Labrador is blessed with remote wetlands that support wildlife, however it's urban habitats that provide significant value to the community," says Adam Campbell, manager of provincial operations for Atlantic Canada. "Wetlands mitigate flooding, and clean water," explains Campbell. "Thanks to Brian Noseworthy and the National Heritage Conservation Program, the people of St. Johns will benefit from all of the important ecological goods and services that wetlands like Empire Avenue provide."

"I'm delighted to share the piece of property with Ducks Unlimited Canada to create this green space. When and where possible, land like this must be protected for everyone's enjoyment," says Brian Noseworthy, Managing Director of Nosegard Holdings Ltd. "This property also complements and enhances the adjacent greenbelt, which is owned and protected by the City of St. John's."

"Through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is making progress toward its goal of conserving 30 per cent of land and water in Canada by 2030. By working with partners such as Ducks Unlimited Canada, we are helping to protect the natural environment in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country," says the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. "Protecting this urban wetland is helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and protect habitat for waterfowl while maintaining a key piece of natural infrastructure for the city. Only by engaging in a whole-of-society approach can we meet our conservation goals."

About the Natural Heritage Conservation Program

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $1 billion in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of over 840,000 hectares of ecologically sensitive lands.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For more information, contact: [email protected]