Ducks Unlimited Canada and Conservation Sudbury revitalize Lake Laurentian wetland: A big win for conservation and community

"The Lake Laurentian Conservation Area is a unique and invaluable treasure in Ontario's natural landscape." said Marie-Paule Godin, DUC's Manager of Provincial Operations for Ontario. "Beyond its beauty, it's a critical resource for wildlife, flood mitigation and climate resilience. By working with Conservation Sudbury, we're ensuring that this vital wetland continues to support both nature and the thousands of people who rely on it for recreation and wellbeing."

First constructed in 1992, the original wetland was created by building a dam to restore and sustain a 16-hectare (40-acre) marsh for waterfowl and other wildlife. Over three decades later, maintenance and rehabilitation efforts were essential to ensure the long-term functionality of the wetland, that plays an important role in flood mitigation and water quality.

The wetland is part of the larger LLCA that spans over 960 hectares and boasts more than 60 km of recreational trails. These trails, popular for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing, attract more than 20,000 visitors annually. The area's distinctive topography, characterized by exposed bedrock and shallow soils, limits the capacity to absorb excess rainwater. As a result, wetlands play a critical role in flood and erosion control. With little soil to retain water, the region's numerous wetlands are relied upon to help manage and mitigate the impact of rainfall and runoff.

"The rehabilitation process has been a true partnership, with both Ducks Unlimited Canada and Conservation Sudbury collaborating closely to protect the ecological integrity of the site by minimizing any impact on the existing wetland," said Carl Jorgensen, Conservation Sudbury's General Manager.

Through this partnership, the restoration project will ensure that the wetland remains an integral part of the local ecosystem for years to come. It will continue to provide valuable habitat for waterfowl, fish and other aquatic wildlife, while enhancing biodiversity in the region. The work was funded by the Province of Ontario through the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program and implemented by Ducks Unlimited Canada, in collaboration with Conservation Sudbury and local contractor Bruce Tait Construction Ltd.

By restoring the dam and surrounding wetlands, the project will not only secure the health of the local environment but will continue to offer a tranquil, accessible natural space for the community.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

About Conservation Sudbury

Conservation Sudbury is one of Ontario's 36 community-based, watershed stewardship agencies. Conservation Sudbury is responsible for hazard land management such as floodplains and wetlands, flood and erosion control, stewardship of conservation authority owned lands, and drinking water source protection.

