Ducks Unlimited Canada ADOPTs cutting-edge technology to enhance seeding forages

DUC is testing an approach to make seeding more efficient and effective by deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with seeding technology to wet or low-lying areas.

"Aerial technology presents exciting possibilities for overcoming barriers that farmers often face when seeding marginal field areas," said Jodie Horvath, Extension Specialist at DUC. "These tools promise to improve access to hard-to-reach areas ultimately leading to better soil conditions, improved weed management, and enhanced biodiversity."

The ADOPT project includes sites at the Touchwood Hills Conservation Ranch, the Southeast Research Farm and RJ Game Farm, where a blend of upland and lowland sites are being seeded using precision-based strategies.

For bison rancher, Robert Johnson, incorporating a drone into his RJ Game Farm operation offered a convenient, unobtrusive means of keeping an eye on calving season. In fact, Johnson and his wife were able to jump into action, rescue a calf and reunite it with its mother, thanks to their UAV.

"When I got the drone up there, I saw that one cow had calved on the far side of a creek, away from the rest of the herd. I flew over for a closer look and saw that her calf had somehow got caught up in a badger hole. That drone paid for itself that day," said Johnson.

Early ADOPT program results indicate promising germination rates, even in the most challenging terrains. DUC is dedicated to equipping landowners and partners with practical tools and strategies to implement sustainable land management practices.

For more information, visit: ADOPT project explores feasibility of seeding forages with drones

