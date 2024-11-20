TELUS' sixth annual report shares inspiring stories of real change that will be felt for generations

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS released its sixth annual Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report, filled with concrete examples of how its reconciliation actions, in close partnership with Indigenous communities, are helping deliver sustained, positive social, cultural and economic outcomes that expand far beyond connectivity. In 2021, TELUS became the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, built on four pillars: Connectivity; Enabling social outcomes; Cultural responsiveness and relationships; and Economic reconciliation.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

"For years, TELUS has fostered meaningful and reciprocal relationships with Indigenous communities to expand access to connectivity, with the goal of furthering economic reconciliation and creating positive social outcomes. Today, we are witnessing the incredible results of that longstanding collaboration – new economic opportunities; the protection of Indigenous resources, traditions, and languages; and a generation of Indigenous youth supported and equipped to reach their full potential," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, TELUS Vice-president Fibre Networks and co-chair of the TELUS Indigenous Advisory Council.

"The stories in this year's report point to the bright and boundless future that we can realize when Indigenous Peoples, businesses and government come together and ground our actions in mutual respect and collaboration," said Clint Davis, Inuk from Nunatsiavut, Indigenous Advisory Council member. "TELUS is helping to drive inclusive and sustainable economic development through its investments in connectivity and relationships with Indigenous communities."

The 2024 edition is beautifully presented with commissioned artwork by Ojibway artist Kenneth Letander and includes a full progress report detailing how TELUS is on track to meet or exceed its 17 commitments. It includes 28 inspiring stories that demonstrate real action and real progress on the path to reconciliation, as TELUS works alongside Indigenous communities to enable remarkable outcomes, such as:

Advocating for economic reconciliation through job creation , including innovative skills training programs developed in partnership with Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government to enable Nisg̱a'a ownership and management of their wireless towers, built in collaboration with TELUS

, including innovative skills training programs developed to enable Nisg̱a'a ownership and management of their wireless towers, built in collaboration with TELUS Restoring Indigenous lands by planting at least 300 hectares by 2026, in collaboration with Piikani Nation, other Indigenous communities and TELUS Environmental Solutions

by planting at least 300 hectares by 2026, in collaboration with Piikani Nation, other Indigenous communities and TELUS Environmental Solutions Safeguarding Indigenous data and artistic integrity by expanding our industry-first commitment to responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethical data management

by expanding our to responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethical data management Enabling 60 Indigenous lands with advanced broadband connectivity in 2024 and creating customized solutions that work best for these communities' needs

in 2024 and creating customized solutions that work best for these communities' needs Supporting Indigenous mental health and well-being through the Indigenous Cognitive Behavioural Therapy program, which combines Indigenous knowledge and best-in-class clinical practices to promote healing and resilience for Indigenous team members

through the program, which combines Indigenous knowledge and best-in-class clinical practices to promote healing and resilience for Indigenous team members Equipping Indigenous youth to reach their full potential by awarding 53 bursaries to Indigenous youth through the TELUS Student Bursary and granting $1 million from TELUS Community Boards nationwide to support 62 youth programs

by awarding 53 bursaries to Indigenous youth through the and granting from nationwide to support 62 youth programs Attracting, developing and retaining Indigenous team members through a strategic employment strategy that creates rewarding paths for career progression

through a strategic employment strategy that creates rewarding paths for career progression Investing $6 million in Indigenous entrepreneurs since 2020 through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good , which backs companies driving innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture and the environment

since 2020 through the , which backs companies driving innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture and the environment Elevating hundreds of Indigenous voices and artists by distributing more than $7.2 million to 720 Indigenous content creators, filmmakers and storytellers through TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals since 2013

by distributing more than to 720 Indigenous content creators, filmmakers and storytellers through and since 2013 Deepening respect for Indigenous lands and history through in-person learning sessions with Indigenous Elders at 6 TELUS retail locations in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba

through in-person learning sessions with Indigenous Elders at 6 TELUS retail locations in B.C., and Inspiring more than 20,000 personal reconciliation journeys through our customized Truth and Reconciliation e-learning program, created in partnership with Chastity Davis-Alphonse

TELUS is also privileged to announce that all four original members of the TELUS Indigenous Advisory Council have committed to a second two-year term – a testament to the relationships and progress we have made toward achieving our shared reconciliation vision. We are grateful for the Council's continued guidance along this journey.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to reconciliation and to read the full 2024 Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report, visit telus.com/reconciliation .

