Drink Coffee + Plant Trees to combat climate change

CALGARY, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Caffeinate to combat climate change! Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) is excited to partner with TreeEra, a Canadian social enterprise that helps individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint by community-funding the planting of trees. With every bag of Good Earth coffee sold, a portion of the proceeds goes towards planting trees in Canada.

Why plant trees? Trees have long been our greatest tool in the effort to capture carbon and recent studies have determined that one of the most effective ways to combat climate change is by simply planting more trees. Since its founding in 1991, Good Earth has been passionate about social and environmental responsibility with their 'Do Good, Feel Good' initiatives. Good Earth is committed to the environment and the community through making choices that can 'do good,' so, the partnership with TreeEra is a natural fit.

'Like the proverb says: 'The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now', says co-founder, Nan Eskenazi. 'It's important to start now - not only by planting trees through our partnership with TreeEra, but using our voice to inspire our caring community of coffee lovers to do the same.'

'One tree does an incredible amount of good, but a community of people and businesses can make a huge and incredible impact,' says TreeEra founder, Michael Fitzgerald. 'Partnerships with companies like Good Earth are crucial to building our community that together can help combat climate change.'

Good Earth's new partnership shows Canadians that it's never been easier to plant a tree – drink coffee! For every bag of retail coffee sold, Good Earth will donate 15 cents towards planting trees in Canada. To date, TreeEra has planted for 68,000 trees, and Good Earth is passionate about helping TreeEra reach its goal of planting 1 billion trees. Together, we can accomplish more.

Founded by Michael Fitzgerald in 2016, TreeEra sprouted on the grounds between a belief in climate change and a lack of knowing how to help. While there are many ways to reduce our carbon footprint, TreeEra wanted to provide people and businesses with a convenient and simple way to help by planting trees. (www.treeera.com)

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food. ( www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com ).

