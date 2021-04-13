Drag Superstar Scarlett Bobo and Absolut Vodka launches ground-breaking documentary “Underneath the Empire” on OUTtv

The film gives a behind-the-curtain tour of Toronto's drag scene, showing the impetus and determination for her creation of Absolut Empire's Ball , Toronto's most inclusive drag competition, and why it is needed in the community. This is a story of the resilience that went into creating a more inclusive and accepting environment, where all types of drag artists are welcomed, in a community that is often stigmatized and marginalized. The documentary was filmed during the competition in 2019 by GroupSJR , and saw its theatrical debut at TIFF Bell Lightbox in December of that year.

"This story needed to be told because there are so many, unique, artistic facets of drag that are wonderful in their own way, and I wanted to showcase that and bring light to everyone that breathes life into drag," says Scarlett Bobo. "I'm honoured that we were able to tell so many incredible stories through these beautiful entertainers in the documentary."

Absolut Vodka has been a firm supporter and key driving force behind the documentary. "Since Absolut became the first spirit brand to publicly support the LGBTQ community 40 years ago, we've built a legacy of celebrating diversity, acceptance and equality," says Aoife O'Reilly, Senior Brand Manager, Absolut Vodka. "Today we are proud to stand with, and support, the people that are actively pushing for inclusivity in all facets of our community. This documentary is a true reflection of what that means, a grassroots effort to champion and fight for true inclusivity. Through celebrating the triumphs and overcoming challenges, Underneath the Empire is an ode to the resilient and beautiful community it depicts and is a project we are incredibly proud to have been a part of."

The documentary will premiere in Canada on April 15, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on OUTtv, and with streaming on OUTtvGo.com, the OUTtv Amazon Prime Channel, and OUTtv Apple TV Channel from April 14, 2021.

About Absolut Empire's Ball

Absolut Empire's Ball was started by Drag Superstar Scarlett Bobo in 2018 as a place for all types of drag to compete in the spirit of diversity and inclusivity. In 2019, Absolut came onboard as a lead sponsor, and the Absolut Empire's Ball named their first Trans and Non-Binary house winners, donating $10,000 to Rainbow Railroad and $5,000 to the 519. To learn more, visit absolutempiresball.com.

About OUTtv

OUTtv is the world's first and Canada's only national LGBTQ+ television network and streaming services. Home to a compelling mix of inclusive, queer-focused content from comedy to drama, documentaries, reality and award-winning movies. OUTtv is dedicated to telling stories by and for the community, with a library of over 3000 hours of LGBTQ+ content including more than 600 hours of original programming, making OUTtv the world's leading provider of queer content. Originals include Group Sext, The Whole Package, Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, Never Apart TV, My Trans Journey and the documentary strand OutSpoken. OUTtv is the license holder for the Canadian broadcasts of Emmy-award winning RuPaul's Drag Race, House of Drag, Naked Attraction and RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

OUTtvGo is OUTtv's streaming platform where subscribers can stream their favorite series and movies and discover new content exclusive to the service. OUTtvGo is available for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and on web browsers. OUTtv is also available in Canada as an Amazon Prime Video Channel and an Apple TV Channel.

