DR PHONE FIX CHOSEN FINALIST FOR 'CANADIAN SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR' AWARD

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or "Company")(TSXV: DPF) is pleased to announce it has been chosen a finalist for the 'Canadian Sustainable Business of the Year' award by a panel of judges for the Canadian SME Small Business Awards.

Finalists receive a special recognition by Canada's Minister for Small Business. The winner of the Canadian SME Small Business 'green' award will be announced at a black-tie gala on June 20th, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dr. Phone Fix won a silver medal for 'Sustainability Leadership in Canada and the US' in Istanbul last year where the Company was recognized alongside top organizations in Canada and the United States. Dr. Phone Fix was also chosen a finalist by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for its 2024 'green award'.

"Dr. Phone Fix aims to support e-waste reduction through its business operations and recycling initiatives," says Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney.

The Company works in collaboration with one of Canada's top non-profit recyclers to reduce the number of mobile phones and batteries sent to landfill. Devices are processed, refurbished, updated, and tested to meet defined quality standards and then offered to customers at a reduced price point compared to new phones. Certified pre-owned phones come with the same one-year warranty manufacturers offer for new phones.

About Dr. Phone Fix

DPF is an award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, DPF operates a nationwide network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores. In addition to its repair services, DPF sells certified pre-owned devices and a wide selection of accessories. DPF has well established networks to acquire and resell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors.

Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF"

For more information visit: https://www.docphonefix.com

