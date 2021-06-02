Dr. Miyo Yamashita named President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

"Miyo will make an incredible contribution to our Foundation and we are so pleased to have her on board," said Janice Fukakusa, Board Chair of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "She accepts the appointment at an exciting time for the Foundation, which has done tremendous work supporting ground-breaking cancer research, education, and clinical care. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts over the past year, with special thanks to our Chief Operating Officer Meaghan Stovel McKnight, who has ensured that we have not missed a beat. Cancer has not stopped, so neither have we."

Dr. Yamashita was selected through an extensive recruitment process led by Egon Zehnder, a leading global consultancy for executive search efforts.

Dr. Yamashita has held various leadership roles in healthcare, banking, and technology. She spent six years at Deloitte Canada, where she held the position of Managing Partner, Talent & Workplace and Chief Transformation Officer. In 2017, the Women's Executive Network recognized her as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women.

"I am thrilled to join the team at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation," said Miyo Yamashita, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. "Like so many Canadians, I have seen the toll that cancer can take on individuals and families, including my own, and am proud to be part of a movement to conquer cancer in our lifetime. With the right people, vision, and growth strategy, I believe that the Foundation can have exponential impact in the years ahead, and I'm excited to return to the UHN family and hit the ground running."

Throughout the past year, the Foundation has achieved its highest ever gross revenue and met all commitments to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, despite the suspension of most in-person events. Dr. Yamashita's ability to dream big and plan strategically will help the Foundation as it prepares for a landmark campaign.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and beyond.

www.thepmcf.ca

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering personalized cancer medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top five international cancer research centres, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN. All are research hospitals affiliated with the University of Toronto.

www.theprincessmargaret.ca



