OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Kirsten Patrick has been named editor-in-chief of CMAJ, Canada's leading peer-reviewed medical journal. She is the first woman in the publication's history to permanently assume the role.

Dr. Patrick has 15 years of experience as an editor at two highly respected journals – The BMJ and CMAJ. She has also worked in clinical practice and holds a postgraduate degree in global health policy. Dr. Patrick has served as CMAJ's interim editor-in-chief since March 2021.

"Being appointed to this role is humbling and I do not take the honour lightly," says Dr. Patrick. "I am committed to listening carefully as CMAJ seeks to advance important conversations about health care and policy in Canada and beyond."

Dr. Patrick is committed to working collaboratively to add more diverse voices to CMAJ's editorial team and its editorial advisory board. As interim editor, she has advanced projects on patient engagement in research and developed multimedia initiatives to expand the journal's reach.

"Dr. Patrick's experience demonstrates a deep understanding of the role of a medical journal in shaping and advancing health policy," says Luce Lavoie, executive vice president of marketing and communications at the CMA. "It is one of the many reasons why we are thrilled to welcome her into this role permanently and why we believe she will lead CMAJ into a strong future."

The editor-in-chief recruitment included international outreach to secure the best candidate for this key role. Dr. Patrick won the unanimous support of the selection committee led by Dr. Jocalyn Clark, Chair of the CMAJ Governance Council. The appointment of Dr. Patrick was ratified by the CMAJ Governance Council and the CMA Board of Directors.

Read more about Dr. Patrick's vision for CMAJ.

About CMAJ

CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) is a peer-reviewed general medical journal that publishes original clinical research, commentaries, analyses, and reviews of clinical topics, health news, clinical practice updates and thought-provoking editorials. CMAJ has had substantial impact on health care and the practice of medicine in Canada and around the world.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], 613-227-4102