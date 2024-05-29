Dr. Joss Reimer installed as CMA president

Canadian Medical Association to benefit from leadership of co-presidents — Dr. Reimer

and Dr. Kathleen Ross — until August

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Joss Reimer of Manitoba was installed as president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) at the organization's annual general meeting earlier today.

Most recently the chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Dr. Reimer previously worked as medical lead and official spokesperson for Manitoba's COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Taskforce and as Winnipeg's medical director of public health. She has expertise in health equity, immunizations, sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, and harm reduction.

"I am honoured to be taking on this important role at such a challenging time in Canadian health care," says Dr. Reimer. "Our health system has struggled for years. Providers continue to burn out while our patients wait far too long to access the care they need. The good news is that we know what the solutions are and — if we work together — we can create positive change."

Due to a change in the date of the CMA's annual general meeting, the presidential terms of Dr. Reimer and incumbent Dr. Kathleen Ross are overlapping for three months. They will serve as CMA co-presidents until Aug. 30, 2024, after which Dr. Ross will shift to the past president role currently held by Dr. Alika Lafontaine. Dr. Reimer's term as president will end in May 2025.

Dr. Margot Burnell named president-elect

Also at the CMA's annual general meeting, Dr. Margot Burnell, a medical oncologist based in Saint John, NB, was approved as CMA president-elect. Dr. Burnell has chaired many committees associated with the provincial health authority, the Saint John and New Brunswick Medical Societies, the CMA, the pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review and Hospice Greater Saint John.

