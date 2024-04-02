DR. JANE GOODALL CELEBRATES HER 90TH BIRTHDAY WITH UPCOMING EVENTS IN CANADA, WORKING TIRELESSLY TO SAFEGUARD THE FUTURE OF THE PLANET

THE GLOBAL CONSERVATION ICON AND HER CANADIAN CHARITY WILL ENGAGE THE PUBLIC TO RAISE AWARENESS OF CLIMATE CHANGE, BIODIVERSITY LOSS, AND ENVIRONMENTAL INEQUITY

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Tomorrow Dr. Jane Goodall celebrates her 90th birthday, and the world-renowned conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace shows no signs of slowing down. The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada will welcome her to Canada later this week with a full itinerary of events, meetings, and campaigns that use the milestone of her 90th birthday to spread her message of hope and empower Canadians to take action for animals, people, and the environment.

At just 26 years old, Jane followed her passion for wildlife to Gombe, Tanzania, where she began her groundbreaking research of wild chimpanzees. Today, Dr. Goodall continues to be a trailblazer. Her efforts advance community-led conservation, which empowers local communities to own the sustainable development and conservation process. Through "Roots & Shoots," JGI's international youth program, she supports young people in more than 60 countries to create positive change in their communities.

On average, Dr. Goodall travels 300 days per year, speaking about the converging crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental inequity. Support garnered through the Canadian events and campaigns will help sustain Dr. Goodall's comprehensive approach to conservation, which includes forest restoration and protection, animal rights advocacy, community-led conservation, and youth empowerment.

While in Canada in April, Dr. Goodall will visit Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa and work with key partners like Air Canada and G Adventures to share her insights for her 90th birthday and explain why we must each act now to build a better tomorrow.

CELEBRATING 90: AN EVENING WITH JANE GOODALL HOSTED BY JANN ARDEN (VANCOUVER) SOLD OUT

An extraordinary evening with Dr. Jane Goodall at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 12, 2024. Dr. Jane will share stories and lessons from her 90 years of life and outline the steps needed to protect Earth for the next 90 years. She will be joined by special guest host and animal rights activist Jann Arden.

This event is generously sponsored by G Adventures and Air Canada.

JANE AT 90: BIRTHDAY PARTY (TORONTO) SOLD OUT

In the presence of the living legend herself, guests will have the opportunity to raise their glass to Dr. Jane Goodall after she addresses the crowd with her inspiring remarks. A photographic exhibit will showcase rarely seen photos from milestones in Dr. Jane's life. A live auction will end the night with items and experiences all inspired by Dr. Jane.

GIFTS IN HONOUR OF DR. JANE GOODALL

Anyone wishing to give a birthday gift to Dr. Jane Goodall can make a donation to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada and include a birthday message.

About Dr. Jane Goodall :

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada :

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centered conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of fieldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

About G Adventures

G Adventures has been changing the world through travel since 1990. G Adventures and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada have joined forces to offer the Jane Goodall Collection of tours . These remarkable tours, spanning various destinations worldwide, are focused on wildlife experiences and have received the endorsement of the renowned ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. They are also aligned with G Adventures' Animal Welfare Policy. By embarking on these tours, we can lead by example and foster a deeper appreciation and respect for the incredible animals we share our planet with.

