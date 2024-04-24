Dr.Bill, a medical billing platform powered by RBC, is committed to raising awareness and celebrating the dedication of physicians by giving Canadians the opportunity to thank their physicians through a virtual platform

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - To honour the tireless dedication of physicians across the country as we approach National Physicians' Day on May 1, Dr.Bill announced a recognition campaign that enables Canadians to submit digital messages of thanks to their physicians, today through the end of May.

Physicians play a critical role in safeguarding the health and well-being of Canadians, often operating under immense pressure due to staffing shortages, extensive hours, patient volumes and administrative burdens. According to the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP), doctors spend 19.1 hours of their work week on documentation and other administrative work1, and it is one of the main causes of physician burnout2. Because of this, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) has reported that 40 per cent of physicians are considering retiring in the next five years, which could result in more Canadians without a family doctor. Today, more than 1 in 5 (6.5 million) Canadians are without a family doctor or nurse practitioner3.

In 2023, Dr.Bill made a $150,000 donation to the Ontario Medical Foundation (OMF) to fund research grants for solutions to alleviate the causes of physician burnout, the results of which will be announced later this year4.

Since its inception, Dr.Bill has been committed to helping physicians reduce the administrative burden that takes them away from caring for their patients. With more than 11,000 physician clients, Dr.Bill processes more than 1.2 million claims every month.

"Physicians need long-term, sustainable solutions to alleviate the pressure they are facing, allowing them to focus on the important work they do in delivering patient care," said Sarah Wilkinson, CEO of Dr.Bill. "We understand the pain points of Canadian physicians and while we await the results of the research around physician burnout, we want to reaffirm our commitment to recognizing the incredible dedication of physicians."

In tandem with messages of thanks to showcase gratitude from patients across the country, Dr.Bill is proud to announce that it will be celebrating the physicians and medical staff in parts of Northern Ontario at Health Sciences North Sudbury, Thunder Bay Regional and North Bay Regional on National Physicians' Day (May 1). Physicians in the North tend to have to manage the same issues but across a larger land mass and with fewer community resources5. In light of this, Dr.Bill is making this extra effort to recognize the deep dedication and unwavering commitment of northern Ontario physicians to patient care.

