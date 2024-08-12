DQ® Canada and Children's Miracle Network Celebrate 40-Year Partnership on Miracle Treat Day

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network is thrilled to celebrate four decades of dedication, support, and generosity from DQ Canada. Since joining forces with Children's Miracle Network, DQ has contributed over $52M to children's hospital foundations across Canada. This partnership has significantly impacted the lives of millions of children who receive care at local children's hospitals.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, DQ locations nationwide joined together for the 22nd annual Miracle Treat Day. On this special day, net proceeds from every Blizzard® Treat sold were donated to local children's hospital foundations, so children and their families can get the best care possible through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming.

"DQ's unwavering commitment over the past 40 years has been extraordinary," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Thank you to the DQ franchise owners, team members, and Canadians for participating in this annual event. Your support ensures that children's hospitals provide the highest quality care, making a real difference in the lives of countless children and their families."

Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day Patient Ambassador, Harper, is grateful to everyone who visited DQ for a blizzard on August 8.

Before Harper was born, doctors at McMaster Children's Hospital identified a heart defect during an ultrasound. At two months old, Harper experienced supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a condition causing her heart to race at 260 beats per minute. She was transferred to SickKids in Toronto, and after multiple surgeries, including receiving a Berlin heart, extended hospital stays, and experiencing cardiac arrest, Harper has now received a heart transplant and is thriving alongside her friends.

"The team at SickKids stopped at nothing to look after our kid," shares Harper's father. "They were incredibly supportive of our family the whole way through, even during COVID. Children's hospitals couldn't do what they do without support."

"Miracle Treat Day is more than just a fundraiser – it is a celebration of community and compassion," said Candida Ness, Vice President of marketing, DQ Canada. "Net proceeds of every Blizzard® Treat purchased went to fund life-saving equipment, patient-centred care, and essential programs at local children's hospitals."

In addition to purchasing Blizzard® Treats, DQ also accepted donations on Miracle Treat Day. Every dollar raised went directly to local children's hospital foundations, ensuring that the funds are used to support the specific needs of each community. Read DQ's Impact Report here.

To support your local children's hospitals at participating Dairy Queen locations all year round, offer to "Round Up" your total. Participating franchisees will round up your total to the next dollar, with the additional funds going directly to support children's hospital foundations.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

SOURCE Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Melissa Greer, Director, Marketing & Communications, Children's Miracle Network, [email protected]