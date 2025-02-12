First ever smart label on Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash detects when the water is very hot, supporting skin moisture and promoting healthier shower habits.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As temperature drops in winter, many turn to hot showers for warmth--especially newcomers who aren't used to the cold weather. Unfortunately, this momentary relief can disrupt the skin's moisture barrier, leaving it dry and vulnerable – especially during Canada's harsh winters.

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

As leaders of skincare and moisturization, Dove saw this as an opportunity to help Canadians make better choices for their skin with the Dove Shower Sensor Deep Moisture Body Wash. The bottle is designed to support better skin by gently alerting when your shower water temperature is very hot— helping to preserve the skin's natural moisture and softness.

When exposed to running water above 41°C the Dove Shower Sensor Technology activates, displaying a "VERY HOT" warning on the bottle to encourage a more skin-friendly shower temperature. This simple yet effective reminder ensures skin stays hydrated and nourished, critical for the cold winter months.

The Dove Shower Sensor Deep Moisture Body Wash seamlessly blends advanced technology with the gentle care Dove is celebrated for. The product transforms a simple shower into an elevated experience by offering skin-loving ingredients inside the bottle and intuitive guidance on the outside. This thoughtful approach helps Canadians create a skin-positive routine that enhances both comfort and skin's moisture.

"Skin care is about more than products—it's about empowering Canadians to build habits that nourish helps to protect skin's moisture," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care, Unilever Canada. "Dove Shower Sensor takes everyday showering to a new level, offering a simple yet impactful way to care for the skin's natural vitality. This innovation reflects our ongoing dedication to helping Canadians embrace healthier, more confident skin."

As the #1 dermatologist-recommended body wash, Dove Shower Sensor Deep Moisture Body Wash the product delivers 24h lotion-soft skin, helping you feel comfortable and nourished all day. PETA-certified cruelty-free and microbiome gentle, it comes in a 100% recycled plastic bottle, making it a thoughtful choice for both your skin and the planet.

Dove Shower Sensor Deep Moisture Body Wash is now available exclusively on theushop.ca. To learn more, please visit www.dove.com/ca/

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com. For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

