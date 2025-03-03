New Dove Whole Body Deodorant empowers women to move confidently in every curve

Dove and Gen Z influencer Spencer Barbosa invite Torontonians to dance like nobody's watching at the Dove Let Your Body, Body Installation from March 3-5, 2025 at The Well

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready to move, groove, and feel confident in every curve. To celebrate the launch of the new Dove Whole Body Deodorant, Dove is unveiling the "Let Your Body, Body" installation, an electrifying, one-of-a-kind dance experience, at The Well in Toronto from March 3-5, 2025. Partnering with popular Gen Z creator Spencer Barbosa, Dove invites Canadians to step inside, pick their favorite song, and dance like nobody's watching…or flip the switch and let the world see their moves! This interactive activation, featuring cutting-edge technology that transforms a one-way mirror into a two-way viewing experience, is all about movement, self-love, and unfiltered fun.

"Dancing is a form of self-expression," said Spencer Barbosa, the face of the Let Your Body, Body campaign. "Let your body, body - it's about moving in a way that makes you feel most confident and should be free from the worry of all-over odour or chafing. As someone who's dealt with chafing, I know firsthand how uncomfortable and frustrating it can be. I'm so excited to partner with Dove and share how the Whole Body Deodorant range has been a total game-changer for me. I'm excited to help raise awareness so more women can feel confident and comfortable in their skin!"

Say goodbye to odour, chafing, and skin discomfort —three everyday annoyances that women no longer need to put up with. The Dove Whole Body Deodorant collection is designed to offer odour protection for the whole body – back, feet, pits, and more. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, Canadian women can now move joyfully without inhibition.

"With the launch of our Dove Whole Body Deodorant collection, we're removing a barrier many women face in feeling confident in their skin," said Shagufta Hooda, Head of Deodorants, Unilever Canada. "We want women to feel free from the discomfort of odour and embrace their bodies in motion, whether running errands, dancing at a party, or just enjoying everyday life."

The new Dove Whole Body Deodorant collection is available in three formats – pH-balanced cream, an anti-friction deodorant stick, and a cooling spray – providing 72-hour, all-day odour protection and nourishing care for every part of your outer body. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, the new range is aluminum-free, paraben-free, and baking soda-free, offering women beautifully mild, dermatologist-approved formulas.

The new Dove Whole Body Deodorant range includes:

Dove Whole Body Deodorant Cooling Spray : Shake and spray at any angle – even upside down – 15 centimeters away from the body for a refreshing, residue-free experience without stickiness. Available in Raspberry & Rose or Coconut & Vanilla scents.

: Shake and spray at any angle – even upside down – 15 centimeters away from the body for a refreshing, residue-free experience without stickiness. Available in Raspberry & Rose or Coconut & Vanilla scents. Dove Whole Body Deodorant Anti-Friction Stick : Glide into comfort and smooth skin with this 2-in-1, gynecologist-tested deodorant and anti-chafe stick. Available in Raspberry & Rose or Coconut & Vanilla scents, keep friction at bay while feeling fresh with the Dove Anti-Friction Deodorant Stick.





: Glide into comfort and smooth skin with this 2-in-1, gynecologist-tested deodorant and anti-chafe stick. Available in Raspberry & Rose or Coconut & Vanilla scents, keep friction at bay while feeling fresh with the Dove Anti-Friction Deodorant Stick. Dove Whole Body Deodorant pH Balanced Cream: Choose between the Coconut & Vanilla scent or a unscented hypoallergenic option for sensitive skin. This pH-balanced, gynecologist-tested formula absorbs excess moisture while nurturing delicate areas for skin-loving care.

The Dove Whole Body Deodorant collection is available on Amazon and retailers nationwide for $14.97 MSRP. To find out more about the collection, visit Dove.ca.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

