Dove brings a sweet treat to the streets of Toronto with its Plant Milk Gelato Bar

To welcome spring, Dove partners with On Third Thought Gelato to launch its new Plant Milk Body Washes and Cleansing Bars

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Rushed showers are OUT, and ultra-indulgent ones are IN thanks to the NEW Dove Plant Milk Body Washes and Cleansing Bars. To celebrate the launch, Dove Canada is partnering with Toronto-based, vegan-friendly gelato brand, On Third Thought, to create the Dove Plant Milk Gelato Bar.

The NEW Plant Milk Body Wash in Oat Milk & Berry Brulee. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

At this exciting consumer activation, you can treat yourself to a tasty scoop of limited-edition gelato and take home a sample of the Dove Plant Milk Berry Brûlée Body Wash to use in the shower. Try one of three flavours, inspired by the new body wash and cleansing bar scents: Almond Milk & Green Apple, Oat Milk & Berry, and Turmeric Milk & Lemon.

Beginning this weekend, the Dove Plant Milk Gelato Bar will pop-up in Toronto over seven days, bringing its dreamy gelato-and-body-wash experience to these popular Toronto locations:

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 178 Crawford St, Toronto , – Saturday, April 19 th - Sunday, April 20 th and Saturday, April 26 th - Sunday, April 27 th | 11 A.M.– 4 P.M.

– - and - | 11 A.M.– Toronto Metropolitan University, Yonge & Gould St. entrance (inside), – Tuesday, April 22 nd – Wednesday, April 23 rd | 12 P.M. – 5 P.M.

To conclude the sampling events, the Dove Plant Milk Gelato Bar will make a special final stop at the Gen-Z loved Toronto event series, Friends Only. Here, invited partygoers can scoop up a body wash sample, try bespoke Dove Plant Milk-inspired cocktails, and indulge in one last bite of gelato:

Friends Only, 341 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A4 – Saturday, May 3 rd from 9pm (invite-only).

"Every now and then, we all deserve a little treat — whether it's a scoop of creamy gelato or a dreamy everything shower," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care, Unilever Canada. "The Dove Plant Milk Gelato Bar is bringing a little joy to people's day with not one, but two fun, little pick-me-ups that they can enjoy on the spot and then at home. This indulgently sensorial body wash and bar collection is sulfate and paraben free, making it the perfect addition to anyone's self-care routine."

The new Dove Plant Milk Collection Body Washes and Cleansing Bars are made with nutrient-rich plant milk blends and ultra-moisturizing formulas packed with plant-powered ingredients and craveable fragrances — all designed to transform your shower into a sensorial escape. The formulas are pH-balanced, sulfate- and paraben-free, and gentle enough for the whole body, even sensitive skin.

Available now in 5 formats:

Oat Milk and Berry Brûlée Body Wash: Packed with a nutrient-rich plant milk blend, this body wash whips up a dreamy, milky lather with the scent of juicy berries and brown sugar. The formula is super moisturizing and gently cleanses, leaving skin soft and happy all day long.

Packed with a nutrient-rich plant milk blend, this body wash whips up a dreamy, milky lather with the scent of juicy berries and brown sugar. The formula is super moisturizing and gently cleanses, leaving skin soft and happy all day long. Almond Milk and Green Apple Body Wash: Formulated with a nutrient-rich almond milk blend, this moisturizing cleanser gently sweeps away impurities, leaving your skin soft, smooth and dewy all day. With notes of scrumptious apple, freesia, and agave, it turns your shower into an indulgent escape.

Formulated with a nutrient-rich almond milk blend, this moisturizing cleanser gently sweeps away impurities, leaving your skin soft, smooth and dewy all day. With notes of scrumptious apple, freesia, and agave, it turns your shower into an indulgent escape. Turmeric Milk and Lemon Drop Body Wash: With a sweet lemon and orange blossom scent, this dry skin savior is made with nutrient-rich turmeric milk blend. It's super moisturizing and whips up into a luxurious, milky lather that's pure bliss.

With a sweet lemon and orange blossom scent, this dry skin savior is made with nutrient-rich turmeric milk blend. It's super moisturizing and whips up into a luxurious, milky lather that's pure bliss. Turmeric Milk and Lemon Drop Plant Milk Cleansing Bar: Enriched with nutrient-rich turmeric milk blend, this deeply moisturizing face and body cleanser gently removes impurities while providing you with all-day soft skin.

Enriched with nutrient-rich turmeric milk blend, this deeply moisturizing face and body cleanser gently removes impurities while providing you with all-day soft skin. Oat Milk and Berry Brûlée Plant Milk Cleansing Bar: Made with a nutrient-rich plant milk blend, this gentle skin cleanser creates an irresistibly milky lather. Add that to notes of juicy berries and brown sugar, and you've got a seriously sumptuous cleansing experience on your hands (and body, and face).

All products are available now at mass retailers from $8.99. Visit Dove.com to explore the Dove Plant Milk Collection Bodywashes and Cleansing Bars: https://www.dove.com/ca/en/collections/dove-plant-milk-collection.html.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in Canada

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.

Media Contact: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]