Canadians are invited to participate in a free, multi-media 'Dove Day' workshop on Oct 10, 2024 to support the self-esteem of the young people in their lives

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Body confidence could be the most important lesson kids learn all year, which is why today, Dove is inviting educators, carers, parents and students across Canada to participate in the nation's largest free body confidence and self-esteem building workshop to-date. Taking place on October 10, this year's first ever 'Dove Day' events will bring together classrooms across the country for a transformative one-hour virtual session, designed to help students grades 6-8 build the body confidence they need to reach their full potential. The workshop will focus on critical topics that impact self-esteem such as appearance ideals, the influence of social media, and how to become a body confident champion - all based on Dove Self-Esteem Project academically accredited tools.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project was started in 2004 and has since reached over 114 million young people worldwide with no-cost resources and workshops proven to increase body confidence. This year's inaugural 'Dove Day' workshop was developed to make it as easy as possible for young people to receive body confidence education in the classroom, and is part of the overall Dove Self-Esteem project mission to build the body confidence of 250 million young people by 2030.

2024 The Real State of Beauty: A Dove Global Report shows the need for this type of support for young people, with 2 in 3 Canadian girls stop participating in school due to low body confidence.

Further findings from the Dove Self-Esteem Project Research reveal:

3 in 10 Canadian girls would give up good grades to achieve the ideal appearance or body size/weight.

62% of Canadian girls aged 14-17 have refrained from social engagements or public activities due to a lack of confidence in their appearance.

To spark the conversation ahead of the virtual 'Dove Day' workshop and show the impact of these issues as young people across Canada head back to school, Dove has released Most Likely To. This new film reimagines the traditional high school yearbook superlative to expose the often-unseen struggles faced by young people due to low body confidence. The film features real stories from Canadian girls, and highlights the deep impact low self-esteem and body confidence can have on their lives.

"Body confidence is crucial, especially for young people who are negatively impacted by a narrow beauty definition seen in today's society," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care, Unilever Canada. "Dove Day is our opportunity to provide the resources and support needed to build this body confidence and self-esteem, ensuring that every young person can thrive both in and out of the classroom. We are so grateful to the brave young people who shared their real stories with us in our Most Likely To film to help bring awareness to the extent of this issue."

Dove has partnered with Kids Help Phone, Canada's only 24/7 national, bilingual, e-mental health service to support youth who may be struggling with their mental health and well-being during the back to school period. This collaboration ensures that young people across the country have access to confidential support with any feeling or issue, whenever they need it. For help, visit KidsHelpPhone.ca or call 1-800-668-6868. Youth can also text 686868, and adults can text 741741.

Canadians are invited to register for the virtual Dove Day event at doveday.ca, available in both French and English. Learn more about what Dove is doing to build the body confidence and self-esteem of young people with the Dove Self-Esteem Project at Dove.ca/selfesteem.

