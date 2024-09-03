Even the most sensitive skin deserves the highest level of care and nourishment. Baby Dove Eczema Care products deliver soothing and effective relief when and where they need it.

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Dove, a brand synonymous with gentle care, announces the launch of its latest innovation - Baby Dove Eczema Care range, specially formulated to protect and nurture eczema- prone baby skin. The line comprises the Baby Dove Eczema Care Soothing Bath Treatment and Eczema Care Cream, offering a comprehensive solution for managing babies' sensitive skincare needs.

Nourish your baby's skin with Baby Dove Eczema Care Soothing Bath Treatment and Baby Dove Eczema Care Cream. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

Baby eczema is a common skin condition that can significantly impact the quality of life for both babies and their parents. Recognizing the need for a routine that effectively relieves and prevents eczema symptoms, Baby Dove Care has developed products that are gentle enough for sensitive skin, helping maintain its natural moisture barrier and providing effective relief from minor skin irritation, redness and flareups.

The Baby Dove Eczema Care range is free from parabens, phthalates, dyes, steroids, and fragrance. Formulated with 100% natural nutrients, the range is National Eczema Association approved, meeting the high standards for eczema care. With proven results through positive feedback from parents, Baby Dove Eczema Care products are trusted to provide effective relief from eczema-prone baby skin.

The Dove Eczema Care Line includes:

Baby Dove Eczema Care Soothing Bath Treatment: This ultra-gentle bath treatment is designed to cleanse the skin while helping to retain moisture to prevent dryness. With an active ingredient of colloidal oatmeal 1.0% (Avena sativa 1.0%), it offers a tear-free bathing experience that ensures comfort and soothing relief for babies.

Baby Dove Eczema Care Cream: The cream is designed to calm and relieve redness and minor skin irritation due to eczema, promoting healthier, more comfortable skin for babies. It is made with 100% skin-natural nutrients, giving parents peace of mind to soothe and temporarily protect their baby's skin. Like the bath treatment, the cream contains colloidal oatmeal 1.0% as its active ingredient.

The Dove Eczema Care Line is available for purchase nationwide, at major retailers and online. For more information on Dove's commitment to gentle care for all, visit dove.ca.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.



About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

Improve the health of the planet;

Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, AXE, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

