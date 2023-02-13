The new Dove Refillable Deodorant makes the switch to sustainable personal care more accessible

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Dove is turning what was once a 'throwaway' item into a meaningful commitment to sustainability with the launch of Dove Refillable Deodorant. This is Dove's first ever refillable deodorant and the last deodorant you'll ever purchase; created with a promise to buy once and refill for life*.

Dove is making refillable deodorant products widely available to all and accomplishing a new milestone in their journey towards fighting plastic-waste. The compact refillable case is made from super-durable stainless steel, able to withstand a force of nearly 900lb in weight, and its sleek, minimalist aesthetic is made of 96% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable.

Dove is the #1 dermatologist recommended deodorant brand in Canada. The new Refillable deodorant contains a kind to skin, aluminum-free formula – the only aluminum and alcohol-free deodorant enriched with Dove ¼ moisturizers. The gentle ingredients include glycerin to help soften the skin, plus odour-blocking ingredients that deliver 48h-odour protection.

PETA certified, the Dove Refillable range is available for both men & women, in a choice of four signature aromatic fragrances to keep you feeling fresh and confident all day long, including:

Dove Refillable Deodorant 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea

Dove Refillable Deodorant 0% Aluminum Deodorant Coconut & Pink Jasmine

Dove Men+Care Refillable Deodorant 0% Aluminum Clean Touch

Dove Men+Care Refillable Deodorant 0% Aluminum Feel Fresh

"We're excited to make sustainable personal care products accessible with the launch of Dove Refillable Deodorant," says Firdaous El Honsali, Global Vice President Communications & Sustainability at Unilever. "Dove Refillable Deodorant is only the beginning. We are looking at every facet of our packaging and are working towards our commitment to make all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025."

Dove Refillable Deodorant is available at all major brick and mortar retailers, such as Walmart, Loblaws, PJC, Rexall, London Drugs, Uniprix and Familiprix. The deodorant is also available online on ecommerce sites within Canada such as Walmart.ca, Shoppersdrugmart.com, Londondrugs.ca, Amazon.ca, Well.ca, and at Sobeys through Viola.

*Lifetime guarantee applies to stainless steel case only (refills excluded) and is valid for as long as the product is actively distributed to retailers in Canada. For more detail, see terms & conditions at https://www.dove.com/ca/en/ deodorants/refillable-deodorant.html or call 1-866-404-1274.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been Dove's inspiration and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

Dove has been a trusted brand for 65 years, and is committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

To learn more about Dove's product offering and initiatives visit Dove.ca

