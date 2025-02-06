Dove Men+Care Introduces New Whole Body Deodorant--Tested and Trusted by the Raptor

From cartwheels on the court to sniff tests on the TTC, the Raptor proves Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant keeps you fresh everywhere

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Let's face it, men experience body odour beyond the armpits. In fact, only 1% of sweat originates from the underarms, meaning deodorants designed solely for the pits leave men without the full-body freshness they need. To address this, Dove Men+Care has introduced its new Whole Body Deodorant—redefining odour protection for every part of the body.

The Raptor Keeps It Fresh Everywhere with Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant

To launch in Canada, Dove Men+Care teamed up with the Raptor who arguably sweats the most – THE one and only Toronto Raptors mascot. After performing cartwheels on the court, the Raptor went straight from game time to a night out on the town, alongside his handler, hype-man and ultimate Raptors fan, Devo (@DevoDLive). From Real Sports to Union Station to the TTC, he confidently demonstrated the deodorant's all-day freshness while engaging with fans, taking selfies, and even inviting sniff-tests to prove its effectiveness.

"Men's grooming needs are evolving, and so are their expectations for personal care products," said Oje Akhiojemi, Senior Marketing Manager at Unilever. "Life's best moments can often catch you off guard, and our new whole body deodorant is designed to keep men feeling confident, fresh, and odour-free everywhere, even down there."

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant is designed to provide 72-hour odour protection for pits, privates, feet and beyond. Dermatologist-tested and free from aluminum and parabens, these deodorants are nourishing, non-irritating, and offer comfort for sensitive skin. By targeting body odour at its source, this deodorant delivers effective and lasting odour control, setting a new standard in men's personal care routines.

The Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant range includes:

Whole Body Deodorant Spray: Available in Shea Butter & Cedar and Marine & Blue Cypress. To use, spray 6 inches away from the body. For convenient application in hard-to-reach areas, the product can be sprayed upside down.

Available in & Cedar and Marine & Blue Cypress. To use, spray 6 inches away from the body. For convenient application in hard-to-reach areas, the product can be sprayed upside down. Whole Body Deodorant Stick: Available in Shea Butter & Cedar. Twist the product up and apply directly on clean, dry skin for a smooth glide that helps prevent chafing.

"As someone who is constantly on the go and no stranger to a full-body sweat, I was pumped to discover Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant," said Devo, entertainment host and DJ. "This deodorant has become a game-changer for me. Whether I'm behind the DJ booth or running around town, it gives me the confidence of all-day freshness and odour protection. If it's good enough for the Raptor, it's definitely good enough for me."

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant is now available at all major retailers for MSRP $14.97. For more information, visit DoveMenCare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Instagram.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended male bar and body wash brand. Launched in 2010, the Dove Men+Care portfolio includes bars, body washes, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care. Dove Men+Care is available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Maddie Watson, [email protected], 647-861-8955