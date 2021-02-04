Through ongoing research and development, Dove Hair found that ingredients that were effective in skincare such as Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, deeply nourishes hair from inside, for 100 per cent smoother hair after one wash**. With efficacy and nourishing care in mind, the Hair Therapy collection was created, with a focus on three main product lines which address the most sought-after hair concerns. The product range includes the below variants:

Breakage Remedy : formulated with Nutrient-Lock Serum to boost hair fibre strength.

: formulated with Nutrient-Lock Serum to boost hair fibre strength. Hydration Spa : formulated with Hyaluronic Serum for 24-hour hydration lock.

formulated with Hyaluronic Serum for 24-hour hydration lock. Dry Scalp Care: formulated with Niacinamide, clinically proven to help relieve scalp dryness.

Partnering with skincare expert Hyram Yarbro, Dove Hair is excited to introduce consumers to the newest addition to the Dove Hair family. Hyram has established himself as the go-to, trusted source for anything skincare, demonstrating his commitment to sharing the best in class, most effective yet affordable ingredients to achieve the best results. The scalp is made up of similar biology as the rest of the skin but has its own unique challenges such as product build-up, intense heat exposure from styling tools and environmental factors, like changing seasons. Through this partnership, Dove Hair x Hyram will highlight how some of the most trusted ingredients in skincare have been included in Dove's newest premium haircare collection and why skincare inspired ingredients are key to repair and protect the scalp's moisture barrier.

"I'm so excited to team up with a legacy brand like Dove on their Dove Hair Therapy line, the first mass beauty skincare-inspired hair collection. I believe ingredients don't lie, and I love that Dove is bringing some of my favorite skin care ingredients to haircare. It's a great example of innovation that I love to see from a brand!"

The new Dove Hair Therapy collection features sulfate-free shampoos and paraben-free conditioners for a gentle, luxurious hair care experience. The formulations include Dove's patented Nutrient-Lock Serum, Hyaluronic Serum, and Niacinamide. At the foundation of each range, Dove's formula nourishes hair and scalp for moisturized, visibly repaired and radiant results.

"After learning that consumers were not fully satisfied with their current hair care solutions, the Dove Hair team sought to create products featuring potent skincare ingredients to deliver incredible results after one wash," said Pranav Chandan, Marketing Director. "We are so pleased to be able to fill this consumer need and provide effective and long-lasting hair care solutions."

With Dove haircare products, beautiful hair is more than just gloss and promises. It's real, nourishing care that lasts. It's care you can trust. Since the most beautiful hair is healthy hair, Dove Hair has combined advanced hair care science that delivers both instant results and progressive nourishment for hair that gets better and better over time.

To learn more about the product line and how it works, join Dove Hair and Hyram Yarbro for an exclusive deep dive into the Dove Hair Therapy range on February 15, 2021 here to unpack how skincare ingredients can be equally effective in haircare.

Dove Hair Therapy will be available at mass and drug retailers starting February 8, 2021.

*nourishes at the level of hair cortex

**system vs. non-conditioning shampoo

