" We are proud to be part of the accelerated expansion of this leading company in the electric mobility sector and to meet, at our level, the increasingly sophisticated and eco-responsible needs in terms of civil engineering work ," said Alexandre Latour, President and CEO, Alexandre Latour, noting that this strategic site posed significant challenges in this regard, particularly due to the topography, various environmental constraints and the servicing of public utility networks, which are key factors illustrating the unique character of the site and the resulting mandate. Équipe Laurence has a double reason to rejoice: the Mirabel municipal council has just awarded it the mandate for professional services concerning the realization of the plans and specifications, including the supervision of the work, for the extension of Irénée-Vachon Street, in this airport zone.

"This double mandate is a clear demonstration of the ability to act in full compliance with the rules of the trade that guide the execution of all our civil engineering mandates, whatever they may be," continued Mr. Latour, noting that this marks a significant new stage in the growth and recognition that the firm is currently experiencing.

Équipe Laurence deploys a 360-degree expertise in civil engineering work on this site, which is part of the management of the air logistics and industrial pole and the expansion of this industrial park, which has its own identity to ensure that it delivers to its owner a site that is perfectly connected to all public services; traffic and logistics, parking, water and sewer systems, electrical and gas distribution networks, storm water and runoff management; a site capable of satisfying the daily and seamless use that will eventually result from the presence of nearly 300 people. For Équipe Laurence, the goal is to deliver a world-class operating site that could become a benchmark in more ways than one, and that complies with all environmental requirements.

In the same way, Équipe Laurence is participating in the design of the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) electrified garage; the objective being to allow the STL to operate a site that will essentially be dedicated to the maintenance of the 100% electric buses that it will acquire by 2025. Respect for the environment and sustainable development being at the heart of our services, Équipe Laurence is proud to be able to count this project among the range of successful innovative projects we have completed. In this project, the firm worked alongside STGM Architects, Sid Lee Architecture, Bouthillette Parizeau, SNC-Lavalin and Systra.

Mr. Latour concluded by saying that Équipe Laurence continued to grow with the addition of some fifteen new clients from the municipal world, joining the many cities and municipalities that are already clients of the firm. The firm has imposed a new management style for civil engineering mandates throughout Quebec, thanks to its values of integrity, transparency, creativity and proximity in customer service.

