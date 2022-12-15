MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dunton Rainville is pleased to announce that Me Marie-Claude Leblanc and Me Marc Charland have chosen to join the firm. Me Leblanc has long-standing experience with regard to all aspects of notarial law. Me Charland is currently the President of the Bar of Laval. His practice is focused on commercial litigation and he has an impressive track record before all levels of court.

First-rate notarial expertise

From left to right : Me Marie-Claude Leblanc and Me Marc Charland (CNW Group/Dunton Rainville)

Me Marie-Claude Leblanc stands out for her comprehensive knowledge of residential and commercial real estate law as well as human rights law. In these areas, she supports and advises clients in life-changing events, which include the purchase and sale of property, mortgage financing, marriages or common-law relationships, estate planning as well as the drafting of wills, protection mandates and testamentary trusts.

Me Leblanc's expertise also extends to issues related to relatives with loss of autonomy, in vulnerable situations (trust wills) or incapacity (homologation of protection mandates and tutorships) or deceased relatives (succession). With regard to her business clients, she is involved in all stages of corporate restructuring and financing.

"I chose Dunton Rainville because I will not only be able to provide quality services to my Montréal West Island clients but also optimize my offering by benefiting from the firm's full range of legal services. Furthermore, my decision was motivated by the fact that I embrace the values promoted by Dunton Rainville, which include professionalism, ethics, customer proximity, and community involvement", said Me Leblanc.

An outstanding litigator

Me Marc Charland focuses his practice on commercial litigation, real estate law and business law. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has pleaded before all levels of courts, including trial and appeal ordinary courts, and most administrative tribunals in Quebec.

Me Charland has full command of the examination and cross-examination process as well as all the other stages of a trial. In several instances, he has also shown strong abilities for researching and drafting a vast array of legal documents, such as complex contracts. In addition to his proven expertise before the courts, Me Charland excels at developing efficient strategies which promote dispute resolution.

"Dunton Rainville has an excellent reputation in my areas of practice and the firm is also strongly rooted in Laval where I work. I am therefore joining a seasoned team which successfully combines the customized services provided to clients by small firms with the benefits associated with larger firms, such as multidisciplinarity and the complexity of the files handled by our professionals", stated Me Charland.

Focus on growth

For Dunton Rainville, this announcement is part of a larger regionally-based growth strategy carried out for many years. This strategy is aimed at maximizing our position in the legal services market in Quebec, stimulating our growth, optimizing and diversifying our service offering, and ensuring the continuity of the firm.

"Our firm is pleased to welcome two senior partners who symbolize our dual corporate tagline: Dunton Rainville – Lawyers and Notaries. Me Leblanc and Me Charland both have more than 30 years of experience in their respective areas of practice. They will help enrich our legal and notarial services for the benefit of our clients", pointed out Me Yanick Tanguay, Vice-Chairman of the firm's Executive Board.

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm comprising almost 260 people, including more than 100 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants, who are located in our offices of Montréal, Joliette, Laval, Agglomération of Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme, and Sherbrooke. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise and the firm acts in all areas where legal services are needed. Dunton Rainville is among Quebec's 10 leading law firms, according to Canadian Lawyer's survey of the Top 10 Quebec Regional Firms.

