Company continues expanding its retail presence with first Dormez-vous store opening in 2024

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in Les Saules, a picturesque neighbourhood in Quebec City known for its rich history and willow trees. The new location opens February 24 at 4900 Boulevard de l'Ormière, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 64 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.

Conveniently situated along major transportation routes, off Autoroute Felix-Leclerc and in close proximity to Chauveau Park, the new store will provide Les Saules residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, the sleep experts at Dormez-vous know that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"We are delighted to become a part of the historic Les Saules neighbourhood and to be able to connect more the surrounding community with a good night's sleep," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Dormez-vous. "Transforming the lives of Quebecers through the power and benefits of quality sleep is a key priority of our continued retail expansion and we are proud to be opening a new store that will allow us to deliver a world class retail experience and meet the personalized sleep needs of more of our valued customers in Quebec."

Dormez-vous Les Saules: 4900 Boulevard de l'Ormière, Quebec, QC, G1P 1K5

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: February 24, 2024

For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com .

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 64 corporate-owned stores and 3 warehouses across Quebec. Dormez-vous is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com .

